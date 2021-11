The Mustangs played at the IHSA sectionals on Saturday. Metea placed No. 8 with Sarah Maggio (18:25), placing 12 and Keeley Behr (18:45) in 21 place. The girls’ went up against Waubonsie, winning in two sets, earning them a spot in the finals last Tuesday. They would go to face Oswego at the regional finals claiming themselves their first-ever regional title last Thursday. The Mustangs next game is the semi-sectional match against Yorkville at Oswego today.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO