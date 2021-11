Royole was an early adopter of foldable phablet technology, although it may have been overtaken by other OEMs such as Samsung since then. Now, a new leak alleges that the company will be back in this market again with a new device that will depart from its FlexPai predecessors with a snappier new moniker. Then again, it may be less than next-gen in some aspects.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO