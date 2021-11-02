CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Something About Christmas Time:’ Rob Thomas has the pandemic to thank for his first-ever holiday album

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Thomas has just released his first holiday album, Something About Christmas Time. He put out his first Christmas song, “New York Christmas,” back in 2003, though, so what took him so long to finally make an album? Rob jokes that you only have to look at his current hit “Move”...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Hallmark Movie Geek’ Rob Thomas Wrote New Holiday Music While Watching Made-for-TV Films

’Tis the season! As self-proclaimed “Hallmark movie geek” Rob Thomas prepared to write new holiday songs, he had a very jolly source of inspiration. “I lucked out because during the summer Hallmark movie channel was having their ‘Christmas in July’ [marathon],” Thomas, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 1, while promoting his new Something About Christmas Time album. “So, like, I could just leave that on the whole time, and then I only had to, like, you know, bring down my Christmas DVDs — of which I have many — just for a little bit of June and a little bit in August.”
MUSIC
hazard-herald.com

Rob Thomas wrote his Christmas album with the help of Hallmark

Rob Thomas wrote his new Christmas album with the help of the Hallmark movie channel. The 49-year-old star spent the summer watching the channel and it led him to record his new record, 'Something About Christmas Time'. He told Us Weekly: "I lucked out because during the summer Hallmark movie...
MUSIC
californiarocker.com

Billy Idol Gets in the Spirit with Remastered Christmas Album ‘Happy Holidays’

Billy Idol is showing his warm and fuzzy side with the upcoming release of a remixed and remastered version of his Christmas album, Happy Holidays, on vinyl and streaming platforms on Nov. 5. Happy Holidays, (via Dark Horse Records) was originally released in 2006. The album features Idol performing a...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Randy Travis To Release Deluxe Edition Of Very First Christmas Album

Randy Travis will release a deluxe edition of his classic Christmas album, An Old Time Christmas, on November 19th. The updated version features three never-before-released songs. The album, was originally released in 1989 and is the first Christmas record Randy ever released. Randy will celebrate his 35th Anniversary as a...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Progress

Indigo Girls found pandemic an 'obvious time' to create new album

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year brought countless creative projects to an abrupt stop. It gave Indigo Girls members Amy Ray and Emily Saliers the chance to give their latest album as a duo the green light. Audience members at Tuesday’s Ting Pavilion concert will be able to...
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Matthew West releases holiday album, 'We Need Christmas'

Matthew West rings in the holidays with his new full-length album, “We Need Christmas,” available today. In addition to his new album, West will celebrate the season in December with his "We Need Christmas" tour. This project marks West's third Christmas album, and it is comprised of classics reimagined in...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Gilbert shares Every Christmas Has Love, the first original single from his forthcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS

Guitar maestro Paul Gilbert has shared Every Christmas Has Love, the first original track from his upcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS. Following Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Gilbert's shreddy cover of the timeless Felix Mendelssohn Christmas carol, Every Christmas Has Love sees the guitarist deliver infectious pop-style melodic lines with an Ibanez double-neck electric guitar, incorporating effortless slide passages.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Ray Charles
1029thebuzz.com

Journey’s Steve Perry Back With First Christmas Album

Former-Journey frontman Steve Perry released his first Christmas collection, titled, The Season, today (November 5th.) The album features eight newly recorded holiday classics — including such jazz-based standards as “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and “Silver Bells.”. Steve Perry spoke about the new album, explaining, “All the...
MUSIC
Macomb Daily

Rob Thomas’ new album, benefit livestream, 5 Things to Know

If it feels a bit like Rob Thomas is everywhere right now, it may be because he is. That’s the Matchbox Twenty singer and solo star’s voice you’re hearing on “Move” from the latest Santana album, “Blessings and Miracles” — Thomas’ third track with Carlos Santana and company. Thomas, meanwhile, is putting out a new holiday album, “Something About Christmas Time,” on Friday, Nov. 5, and three days later he’ll host a livestream concert from Daryl’s House in Pawling, N.Y., to benefit his Sidewalk Angels Foundation, funding no-kill animal shelters around the world.
MUSIC
101.9 KELO-FM

New Music Friday arrives with holiday cheer

New Music Friday brings us two new holiday tunes: One’s an original and one’s a cover of a classic. Elle King has recorded a new take on “Please Come Home for Christmas,” written by blues pianist and singer Charles Brown and covered by The Eagles, Kelly Clarkson and Jon Bon Jovi, among others. On November 10, Elle and her friend Miranda Lambert will compete for the Musical Event of the Year trophy at the CMA awards on ABC, for their duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Time#Christmas Album#Christmas Song#Abc Audio
101.9 KELO-FM

Watch Billy Joel’s first-ever video — from 1971! — now on YouTube

On November 1, Billy Joel celebrated his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, and now he’s turning back the clock by posting his very first music video. But maybe calling it a “music video” oversells it: It’s a 1971 film of a long-haired, bearded Billy in his early twenties, sitting at a piano and playing “Everybody Loves You Now,” a track from his debut solo album Cold Spring Harbor.
MUSIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Sting says “no thanks” to the idea of retirement: “I can’t imagine life without working onstage

Sting recently turned 70, but unlike fellow rock star Elton John, he has no plans to retire any time soon…or ever, actually. Speaking to USA Today, Sting says asking him to imagine never touring again would be like “asking a fish what it’s going to be like without water.” He adds, “I can’t imagine life without working onstage. I love it.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Mariah Carey Has a New Holiday Song, So Christmas Starts Now

Halloween’s spooky corpse isn’t even cold yet, and already Mariah Carey is doing vocal runs all over it. At midnight, Mrs. Christmas herself released a new original holiday song and music video, called “Fall in Love at Christmas.” And, oh man, this is one you’re going to want to listen to splayed out in front of a roaring fireplace on the bearskin rug that I presume you own. It’s an extremely smooth duet with Khalid, just nonstop harmonizing and that twinkly sound effect that I want to say is … chimes? Is it chimes? And just when the song is shepherding you softly to sleep, choirmaster Kirk Franklin brings the gospel choir in and kicks things up a notch. At this point, Carey’s kids and dog all join the music video, Carey’s breaking out the whistle tone, and Franklin gives a little spoken outro about love and grace. It’s enough to make you set up your Christmas tree early.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

YouTube Partners With Ed Sheeran For First Ever Full Album Preview on Shorts

GRAMMY Award winning and YouTube record breaking artist Ed Sheeran unveiled 14 YouTube Shorts giving fans the first full preview of his forthcoming album ‘=’ (Equals), only on YouTube. ‘=’ is the fourth installment in Sheeran’s symbol album series and he is giving fans a first ever album preview on YouTube Shorts with a glimpse into all 14 tracks ahead of its official release this Friday, October 29 (Asylum/Atlantic). What’s more, fans around the world are now able to watch and create their own #SheeranShorts to every track on the album.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy