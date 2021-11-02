‘Something About Christmas Time:’ Rob Thomas has the pandemic to thank for his first-ever holiday album

Halloween’s spooky corpse isn’t even cold yet, and already Mariah Carey is doing vocal runs all over it. At midnight, Mrs. Christmas herself released a new original holiday song and music video, called “Fall in Love at Christmas.” And, oh man, this is one you’re going to want to listen to splayed out in front of a roaring fireplace on the bearskin rug that I presume you own. It’s an extremely smooth duet with Khalid, just nonstop harmonizing and that twinkly sound effect that I want to say is … chimes? Is it chimes? And just when the song is shepherding you softly to sleep, choirmaster Kirk Franklin brings the gospel choir in and kicks things up a notch. At this point, Carey’s kids and dog all join the music video, Carey’s breaking out the whistle tone, and Franklin gives a little spoken outro about love and grace. It’s enough to make you set up your Christmas tree early.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO