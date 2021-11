Not many people gave the Jets a chance to give the Bengals a run for their money after New York’s 41-point loss to the Patriots last weekend — and understandably so. Instead of rolling over and giving in after the embarrassment suffered in Foxborough with a surging Cincinnati team in town, the Jets bounced back and fought in Week 8. Mike White set the tone early by leading New York to its first first-quarter touchdown of the season and made countless clutch throws late in the game to get the Jets back in the win column with a thrilling 34-31 triumph.

