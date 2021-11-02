CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Charged In Deadly Sunny Isles Bridge Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a crash that caused a man to fall to his death off the 163rd Street bridge.

Irina Shadrina, 33, faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence for the October 15th crash.

The driver was on the bridge when he apparently experienced engine trouble. He stopped at approximately 10:50 p.m. and opened the rear engine compartment. Sunny Isles police said Shadrina slammed into the car which hit the man, causing him to fall off the bridge into the water below.

His body was later recovered.

