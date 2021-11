Within the next few months the General Assembly is due to draw maps that will define Kentucky’s congressional and legislative districts for the next 10 years. To date, legislative leaders who control the General Assembly have not invited the public into the process. Perhaps they will reconsider as voters from across the state ask for a voice in how they are represented in Frankfort and Washington. Just because a majority party can draw districts without public input does not mean they should.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO