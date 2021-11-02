CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Father believed 19-year-old he murdered sold daughter into sex trafficking ring

By Staff |
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A father that was accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend, believed he had sold her into sex trafficking in Seattle last year.

The case began in October 2020 when 60-year-old John Eisenman found that his underage daughter’s boyfriend had sold her into a sex trafficking organization in Seattle.

Eisenman was able to rescue and return his daughter to Spokane that same month.

Police believed that in November 2020, Eisenman learned that the boyfriend, 19-year-old Aaron Sorensen, would be in Airway Heights.

Carole Baskin sues Netflix for ‘Tiger King Season 2’

After a confrontation, police said that Eisenman abducted the boyfriend, tied him up and placed him in the trunk of a vehicle.

Police said Eisenman hit the victim in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen, causing his death.

“After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside. The vehicle remained at that location until it was moved in October 2021 by a 3rd-party and driven to Spokane. At this point, it is not believed the 3rd-party knew the body was in the trunk. The vehicle, with the body still in the trunk, was abandoned at the Everett [Ave.] location. While parked on Everett, individuals were rummaging through the car and taking items when they made the gruesome discovery,” Spokane police detailed in a Facebook post.

Eisenman, who doesn’t have any criminal history or record of violence, has been arrested for a first-degree murder charge.

( WFLA , Robert Pandolfino, and Nexstar Media wire contributed to this report.)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Murder suspect intervened between former boyfriend and girlfriend in Central Lubbock shooting, warrant says

LUBBOCK, Texas– An altercation between a former girlfriend and boyfriend at a Central Lubbock apartment Friday led to another man intervening and shooting the ex-boyfriend, a murder warrant revealed Monday. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Lubbock Square Apartments, 4602 50th Street, apartment 312. When officers arrived on the […]
Arrest made in death of Clovis teenager

CLOVIS, N.M.– The Clovis Police Department made an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot in the head. Clovis dispatch received two separate calls on the evening of November 2 when it happened. Officers found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound inside a home at the 800 block of East […]
Man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas […]
Serious injuries in north Lubbock pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– A pedestrian was seriously injured in an overnight car crash, according to Lubbock Police. Authorities responded just after 11:00 p.m. to 4th Street and Toledo Avenue for car crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The Major Crash Investigation unit was on scene, […]
Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

