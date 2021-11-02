CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did The Sixers Showcase Trade Pieces For The Blazers Last Night?

By pegan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright folks, it’s time for a good old Philly sports conspiracy theory. Grab your tinfoil hats and gather round as we discuss an interesting thought about the Sixers’ roster availability in last night’s game against Portland. The first place that I came across this theory was from @RyanGilchrist92 on twitter, who...

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Zach LaVine reacts to Joel Embiid almost knocking out Lonzo Ball

In the midst of a tight battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid lost control of the ball and immediately thought it was a foul. When not given a call, he swung his arm in frustration and almost knocked out Lonzo Ball in the process. Had the Chicago point guard not been aware of the situation, he could have been seriously injured. Here were star Zach LaVine’s thoughts on the situation, per Cody Westerlund:
NBA
Yardbarker

Shorthanded Sixers Sink Lillard, Trail Blazers

The Sixers faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening without their three stars and still managed to win 113-103. Joel Embiid was out due to a planned rest day, and Tobias Harris was pulled after warmups and declared out due to health and safety protocols. The Sixers played as a team and moved the ball very well, ending up with 34 assists on 43 made shots. They worked hard on offense and defense for this win against a healthy Blazers squad. Seth Curry (23 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assts) and Georges Niang (21 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assts). Norman Powell led his team, scoring 23 points. Take a look at five observations from tonight’s game:
NBA
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Damian Lillard
Podcast: Sixers defeat Blazers without Joel Embiid & Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers notched a very impressive win when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-103 without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Embiid missed the affair to get some added rest. Harris’ absence came as a surprise when it was revealed close to tip-off that he would have to sit out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid vs. Blazers on Monday

When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their 2021-2022 NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans, Joel Embiid was a full-go. Despite suffering a torn meniscus during last year's playoff run, Embiid had a full recovery over the offseason. So, when training camp rolled around, he was cleared for action without limitations.
NBA
Sixers Notebook: No Joel Embiid, no Tobias Harris … just a ‘crazy’ victory over Blazers

PHILADELPHIA — Just when it appeared the Sixers were over their fixation on managing his workload, Joel Embiid was a healthy scratch before a 113-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday. Not bothering to provide cover, the official injury-report explanation for Embiid’s absence was “rest.” However, he did tear...
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Allegedly Tests Positive for Covid-19

Joel Embiid has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. Embiid had been expected to rest for Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks prior to being placed in the health and safety protocols, prioritizing Embiid being available for the second half of their back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
