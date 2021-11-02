CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Native Will Smith Opens Up About Mental Health, Says He Once Contemplated Suicide

 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly’s own Will Smith is the latest celebrity to open up about his mental health. The two-time Oscar nominee revealed he once contemplated suicide.

Smith is talking about that and more in a new YouTube docuseries.

The series shows the actor trying to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks, but also focuses on his physical and mental health.

In the trailer, Smith gets emotional discussing a dark time in his life.

The series, W ill Smith: The Best Shape Of My Life, will debut online on Nov. 8.

Smith’s memoir will be in bookstores the next day.

Billboard

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Supporting Justin's Mental Health

Justin and Hailey Bieber continue to be devoted to each other in their marriage. Speaking on In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith on Monday (Nov. 1), the couple discussed standing by each other through tough times, which saw Hailey talking about her determination to support Justin while he was struggling with his mental health.
CELEBRITIES
