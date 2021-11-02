Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Nearly 400,000 Shares of Palantir

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 400,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLTR ), as the price of this fund was up nearly 2% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.



ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) sold 397,549 shares of Palantir. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $10.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 33% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 397,549 ARKF PINS PINTEREST 437,081 ARKG TXG 10X GENOMICS 53,045 ARKG TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL 101,857 ARKG NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 206,800 ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 308,854 ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES 28,433 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 46,778 ARKQ LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN 10,400 ARKQ U UNITY SOFTWARE 90,958 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 1,855 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 372

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

