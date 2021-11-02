Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Nearly 400,000 Shares of Palantir
One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 400,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ: PLTR ), as the price of this fund was up nearly 2% on the day. Note that this ETF is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) sold 397,549 shares of Palantir. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $10.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 33% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|397,549
|ARKF
|PINS
|437,081
|ARKG
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|53,045
|ARKG
|TAK
|TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL
|101,857
|ARKG
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|206,800
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|308,854
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES
|28,433
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|46,778
|ARKQ
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN
|10,400
|ARKQ
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|90,958
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|1,855
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|372
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
