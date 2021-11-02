Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 120,000 Shares of Robinhood
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 120,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. ( NASDAQ: HOOD ) on Monday. The price of this ETF was up less than 2% in Monday’s session, it is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) bought 123,393 shares of Robinhood. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $4.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 33% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Monday :
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|123,393
|ARKF
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|29,718
|ARKF
|TOST
|TOAST
|31,300
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CAREDX
|281,366
|ARKG
|VERV
|VERVE THERAPEUTICS
|44,298
|ARKG
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
|6,878
|ARKG
|ARCT
|ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS
|24,824
|ARKG
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES
|261,557
|ARKG
|ALLO
|ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS
|203,297
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|10,000
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|10,000
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|231,979
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|6,131
|ARKQ
|PATH
|UIPATH
|231,979
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|3,999
|ARKQ
|VLD
|VELO3D
|40,186
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|124,745
|ARKQ
|BLDE
|BLADE AIR MOBILITY
|5,810
|ARKW
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS
|21,705
|ARKW
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|30,000
|ARKX
|VLD
|VELO3D
|127,723
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Sees $90 Oil Soon: 4 Big Dividend Energy Stocks to Buy Now
Comments / 0