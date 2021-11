No trick (plays), just a treat. After three wins only over opponents with losing records, New England finally shut down a high-powered opposing offense AND came away with a victory. The Patriots were able to limit the potent Buccaneers and Cowboys offensively earlier this season, but couldn't find a way to finish things off on the scoreboard. On this Halloween, they celebrated a far-from-perfect victory by doing enough, especially in the fourth quarter, to earn a quality win on the road.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO