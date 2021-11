A planned college dormitory designed by Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has drawn controversy for its massive size and unconventional design. The 11-story complex designed by Munger, 97, aims to dramatically increase student housing at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where housing is hard to come by. The building would be named Munger Hall after the billionaire businessman and Omaha native, who lives in California.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO