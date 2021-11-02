CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla software recall may head off fight with US regulators

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h3uf_0ck1ZcJe00

Tesla has issued a recall that automatically sent a software update fixing a safety problem in its electric vehicles, apparently heading off a looming confrontation with U.S. safety regulators.

But recall documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website Tuesday don't address another safety issue specified by the agency when it demanded that Tesla explain why it wasn't doing recalls for safety-related software updates done over the internet.

The recall covers nearly 12,000 Teslas with a glitch in the “Full Self-Driving” software that can make the cars stop for no good reason. The company's paperwork says the problems with automatic emergency braking can increase the risk of other vehicles hitting Teslas from behind.

The recall covers all four Tesla models — the S, X, 3 and Y. Tesla documents say a software update sent on Oct. 23 introduced the glitch.

Company documents say Tesla started getting reports from owners the next day about phantom braking. In a matter of hours, the company says it canceled further updates or reverted the software to a previous version. That disabled emergency braking on some of the vehicles.

On Oct. 24, the company traced the cause to a communication disconnect between two computer chips. It developed another software update to fix the problem and sent it out on Oct. 25, according to the documents. The company said it voluntarily agreed to do a recall on Oct. 26.

The move appears to show that Tesla now will issue a recall when it pushes out software updates to fix safety issues. It also sets a precedent for other automakers that they do the same.

On Oct. 12, regulators sent a letter to Tesla demanding to know why the company didn't recall its vehicles when it sent a software update to fix a problem with its Autopilot partially automated driving system. The update addressed detection of emergency vehicles parked on roads while crews responded to crashes.

The NHTSA opened an investigation of Autopilot in August after getting reports of a dozen crashes into emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the dozen crashes that are part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

Tesla had until Monday to explain why it didn't issue a recall for the Autopilot update. As of early Tuesday, NHTSA had not posted any documents detailing Tesla's response.

The agency said conversations with Tesla continue “to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed according to the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act.” The statement didn’t say if Tesla responded to the agency’s questions on the Autopilot software update.

Messages were left early Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Tesla did a software update in late September that was intended to improve detection of emergency vehicle lights in low-light conditions. The agency says Tesla is aware that federal law requires automakers to do a recall if they find out that vehicles have safety defects.

Tesla says that Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” are driver-assistance systems and cannot drive themselves, despite their names. The automaker says drivers have to be ready to intervene at any time.

____

Follow AP Auto Writer Tom Krisher at http://twitter.com/tkrisher

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Tesla Fixes Recall Issue Involving Full Self-Driving Beta Software

Tesla issued a recall, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to fix a software update that could lead to false collision warnings resulting in unnecessary automated emergency braking. Nearly 12,000 Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles from model years 2017 to 2021...
CARS
WDBO

Recall alert: Tesla recalls 12K vehicles over software issue

Tesla has issued a massive recall that affects all four of the company’s current models. The issue is with the cars’ “Full Self-Driving” software, The Associated Press reported. The cars could stop for no reason and deals with an automatic braking system after a software update sent on Oct. 23...
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla Recalls Nearly 3,000 Vehicles For Suspension Link That May Come Loose

Tesla will recall 2,822 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for a defect that may affect their front suspension. The issue affects sedans from the 2019-2021 model years and to the crossovers from the 2020-2021 model years. The problem involves two fasteners that attach the front suspension lateral link to...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhtsa
The Free Press - TFP

Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 12,000 Vehicles Due To Software Glitch

Tesla issued a recall Tuesday for nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a communication glitch in the cars’ self-driving software program. The recall notice, published on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website Tuesday, points to up to 11,704 cars in its “Full-Self Driving (Beta) population” that displayed a software glitch resulting in false collision warnings (FCWs) and automatic emergency brake (AEB) deployments. Four Tesla models, including the S, X, 3 and Y, exhibited the glitch.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Is Recalling 11,700 Vehicles Across Its Model Lineup In The US

High-flying Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are slipping back from their stratospheric levels. What Happened: Tesla is recalling 11,704 vehicles due to a software communication error, a Friday filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows. The error, under a certain sequence of events, may result in false forward-collision...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Workhorse discloses it was 'orally informed' of DOJ probe, but has not been subpoenaed

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has been "orally informed" last week by the U.S. Department of Justice that it was the subject of a DOJ investigation, related to an SEC probe. Meanwhile, the stock bounced 4.8%, after falling 15.7% over the previous three sessions, amid a broad rally in electric vehicle-related stocks in the wake of the passage of the infrastructure bill. The SEC had recently asked the electric van maker to "voluntarily provide information" related to trading in its stock leading up to the announcement of the U.S....
ECONOMY
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
gearjunkie.com

Most-Stolen Cars in the US: Is Your Vehicle a Target?

Today, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual list of the United States’ most-stolen cars and trucks. Ford trucks top the ‘Hot Wheels’ report for the second year in a row. Full-size Ford trucks are still the United States’ most-stolen vehicles, but 2020 saw a steep increase in...
CARS
Family Handyman

These 10 Cars Are Actually Worth More Used Than New

One post-pandemic surprise has been the spike in used car prices. In recent months, some used cars are even selling for more than when they were new!. Traditionally, economic uncertainty and less travel means less demand for cars. But surprisingly, many vehicles from the last few model years are selling at a premium compared to their original prices. Various factors have pushed used car prices into stratospheric heights, including:
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Used Car Dealer Scam With Superglue and Drywall Screws

Ever wonder what kind of surprises you can get from a used car dealer when you don’t bother having the vehicle inspected? Here’s a good example of what happens if you think all dealerships inspect and repair used cars before reselling them. A USED CAR CAUTIONARY TALE. There’s no avoiding...
CARS
New York Post

Supply chain stalled by 72,000 truckers who failed strict drug tests

A dire truck driver shortage that’s wreaking havoc on the US economy is getting worse — and it’s being fueled partly by tough federal drug-testing restrictions that were imposed nationwide last year, industry officials told The Post. More than 72,000 truck drivers have been taken off US roads since January...
INDUSTRY
Consumer Reports.org

Some Newer Cars Are Missing a Spare Tire

Q. I was stunned to discover that my new car doesn’t have a spare tire. Was I ripped off?. A. Not really. Over the past five years, about 10 percent of the cars tested by Consumer Reports came with a full-sized spare. About 60 percent came with a temporary (aka space saver) spare tire, and the rest were equipped with a sealant kit or a run-flat tire, or nothing at all.
CARS
The Car Connection

Bring out your dead: Automakers discontinued these cars for 2022

With low inventories, car shortages, and steep new car prices, it would seem automakers would think thrice before discontinuing any cars for 2022. But the grim reaper’s fickle sickle—the profit motive—comes for all cars, at some time or another. Compact sedans continue to shrink in the growing shadow of crossover...
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

324K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy