Yahoo to pull out of China amid 'challenging' environment

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
 6 days ago

Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

The company said in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1," the statement read.

It added that Yahoo “remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet."

The company's withdrawal will coincide with China's Personal Information Protection Law coming into effect on Nov. 1, which curbs what information companies can gather and sets standards for how it must be stored.

Yahoo had previously downsized operations in China, and in 2015 shuttered its Beijing office. Its withdrawal from the country is largely symbolic as at least some of Yahoo’s services, including its web portal, have already been blocked.

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on Internet censorship in the country, and require companies operating in China to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.

China has also blocked most international social media sites and search engines, such as Facebook and Google. Users in China who wish to access these services circumvent the block by using a virtual private network (VPN).

Yahoo also previously operated a music and email service in China, but both services were also stopped in the early 2010s.

Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology firm in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China. Last month, Microsoft’s professional networking platform LinkedIn said it would shutter its Chinese site, replacing it with a jobs board instead.

The Independent

Slovaks expand restrictions, plan more amid record surge

Slovakia on Monday expanded strict coronavirus restrictions including hotel, bar and restaurant closures to almost a half of the country amid a record surge of infections.The government is expected to discuss additional measures as the country’s health minister joined medical personnel who treat COVID-19 patients in urging Slovaks to get vaccinated.“Only vaccination can take us through the pandemic,” Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.The measures will affect 36 of the country’s 79 counties. Indicative of how fast infections are spreading, only five counties had imposed the measures three weeks ago, and another five a week later.On top of the hotel,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Early-season snow blankets Beijing and northern China

An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing prompting road closures and flight cancellations.Temperatures plunged to freezing and below as a cold front moved from west to east. A steady, blowing snow was falling on Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western areas the previous day.The National Meteorological Center has issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system. Accumulations of more than 30 centimeters (11 inches) were forecast in some areas.Several sections of...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
investing.com

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge. SHIB continues to rock the crypto world. Traders fear that SHIB market decline might happen once again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to set the crypto world on fire with its huge market cap and bullish trading position. In detail, SHIB right now ranks along with the leading crypto assets in the top ten cryptocurrencies provided by CoinGecko. Indeed, this achievement by SHIB catches the attention of investors around the world.
STOCKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Back to the US: After travel ban lifts, how new rules for British visitors work

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK has been lifted – for fully vaccinated travellers only. A similar ban on arrivals from dozens of other countries has come to an end.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.”His administration has changed from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one...
TRAVEL
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

