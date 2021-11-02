What you should do to prepare for likelihood of Maryland’s first freezing temperatures of the season

Maryland, unfortunately it’s that time of year when our hemisphere is tilted farther away from the sun, resulting in lower temperatures and a distinct lack of flip-flop-friendly fun.

Yes, it’s officially fall and, with National Weather Service forecasters predicting that some areas around the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., metropolitan region could see temperatures below 32 degrees Wednesday morning, it means certain locations are under their first “freeze warning” of the new season.

The weather service wrote on Twitter on Monday that the Washington area, as well as the suburbs to the north and west of Baltimore, could see their first freezing temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, NWS wrote that a freeze warning is in effect for North Baltimore along with parts of Carroll, Harford and Howard counties from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach as low as 29 degrees. There’s also a frost advisory through 10 a.m.

So, outside of making sure you and your loved ones bundle up for any evening activities, what else should you do to prepare for the cold temperatures?

Bring plants inside: Plants sometimes need protection from the elements and the weather service says this is one of those times as “there is little you can do to protect plants” during a freeze watch. “If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of the conditions,” according to the service .

Open cabinet doors: If you’re worried about your pipes freezing, one easy way to help prevent it is to keep cabinet doors in your kitchen and bathrooms open. It helps warm air circulate around the pipes.

Don’t leave your pets outside at night: It’s going to be cold Tuesday evening. If you have any pets outside, reason would dictate that they will also be cold. Bring them inside so that they aren’t cold. Pretty simple.

Insulate your house: If you’re worried about the cold air leaking in through your home’s windows, try covering windows with plastic from the inside. It’s one of the recommendations from the Red Cross to prepare for cold weather and, unless you have time to install storm windows, could be a quick way to help keep your home warm.

Drive safely: Remember that ice forms first on bridges and overpasses, so be sure to drive safely if you’re out during the evening. Heed any road sign warnings and keep an eye out for icy conditions as the sun goes down.

Top your vehicle’s fluids: If you are planning on going anywhere Tuesday evening, it’d be a good idea to check to see whether antifreeze and other fluid levels are adequate. If not, consider topping them off to make sure your vehicle has the proper protection against the cold.

Finally, if you’re without shelter in Baltimore and temperatures fall below freezing, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services will regularly open “Winter Shelters” to provide overnight housing for those without it whenever temperatures drop below freezing. For more information, visit the office’s website or call 443-984-9540.