River Hill field hockey knocks off Reservoir, 3-1, in regional semifinals | Howard County sports roundup

The River Hill field hockey team, seen celebrating a goal earlier this fall, defeated Reservoir in the regional semifinals on Monday evening. Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun

Led by a pair of goals from Claire Slade, River Hill field hockey opened its postseason with a 3-1 victory over visiting Reservoir Monday in the 3A East Region II semifinals.

Laura Mason added the third goal for the Hawks, while Maddie Vasilios assisted on all three scores. River Hill (12-3), which led 2-0 at the half over the Gators (4-9), got six saves from goalie Jocelyn Baker.

Courtney Johnson scored the goal for Reservoir, while Gators’ goalie Maggie Frisvold stopped 11 shots.

Field hockey

3A East Region II semifinals

No. 1 Atholton 10, No. 4 Long Reach 0

The Raiders (12-0) earned the shutout win over the Lightning (3-10) to stay undefeated on the season. It was the team’s second game this fall scoring in double figures. Atholton will host River Hill for the region title on Wednesday.

3A East Region I semifinals

No. 1 Marriotts Ridge 4, No. 4 Howard 0

The Mustangs (9-4) shut out the Lions (1-12) for the second time this season. Maisy Clevenger led the way with two goals and two assists, while Sophia Baxter added two assists. Natalie Freeman (goal, assist) and Sophia Haghgoo (goal) also found the cage in the victory. Marriotts Ridge, which led 3-0 at the half, will host Mt. Hebron for the region championship on Wednesday.

No. 2 Mt. Hebron 3, No. 3 Centennial 0

The Vikings (8-7) earned the three-goal win over the rival Eagles (3-10) to advance into a regional final matchup against Marriotts Ridge on Wednesday.

2A South Region II semifinals

No. 1 Glenelg 10, No. 4 Oakland Mills 0

The top-seeded Gladiators (12-1) cruised past the Scorpions (1-11) behind a balanced offensive effort that saw 10 different players score. The goal scorers were Reese Allnutt (goal, assist), Sophie Cipolla (goal, assist), Summer Curtis, Emily Baker, Grace Brukiewa, AJ Eyre, Maura Murphy, Skyler Rill, Theresa Stiller and Jasmine Shearer.

Glenelg will now host Hammond in the region final on Wednesday.

No. 3 Hammond 1, No. 2 Wilde Lake 0

The Golden Bears (8-5) edged the Wildecats (9-5) in a game between the two schools decided by one goal for the fourth time this fall. Charlotte Lamp scored the lone goal of the game, while Hammond goalie Lilly DeBlasio fended off every shot that came her way to secure the shutout. Hammond will travel to face Glenelg for the region title on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Atholton 2, Reservoir 1 OT

Ava Morales beat the buzzer at the end of the first overtime period off an assist from Sadie Saula to lift the Raiders to the regional semifinal victory. During regulation, Atholton got its goal from Keagan Williams off an assist from Morales. Atholton plays Tuesday at top-seeded River Hill at 7 p.m.