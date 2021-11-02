CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up 30% Over The Last Month, What’s Next For Xpeng Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 6 days ago

Xpeng, one of the leading U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicles players, saw its stock price rise by about 8% over the last week (five trading days) compared to the broader S&P 500 which rose by about 1.4% over the same period. The stock also remains up by a solid 31% over...

www.forbes.com

NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks

Bitcoin has grown to become one of the preferred investment options in recent times. Its popularity among investors can be credited to the returns the asset has brought in its decade of existence. It is one of the few assets that has consistently served as a hedge against inflation while bringing massive gains to its holders. Seeing these gains, more investors have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Coinbase Stock Rose 40.4% Last Month

Bitcoin gained 49% last month and Ethereum delivered a 51% price increase. Coinbase's third-quarter report is coming up on Tuesday. Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) gained 40.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cryptocurrency broker followed along as many of its most popular digital tokens posted massive gains. For example, market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) gained 48.7% last month while blockchain-based smart contracts platform Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) posted a 51.4% return.
STOCKS
Forbes

Loews, Graham Holdings And Two Other Stock Buys Selling Below Book Value

Sure, the stock market’s on the expensive side. But some stocks are still selling for less than book value (essentially, corporate net worth). Why should you care? Because, despite skeptics who say that book value is an obsolete measure, buying stocks below book value can be a highly profitable strategy.
STOCKS
Country
China
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

AMD's stock is surging, here's why

AMD is on pace to close at an all-time high with the biggest percentage increase since July of 2020 thanks to a deal with Facebook. AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 150.16 +13.82 +10.14%. The chipmaker announced that the social media giant, which will transform to its new name Meta in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Jumped Today

Novavax is bouncing back with shares moving higher after a sell-off late last week. The factors behind last week's decline shouldn't impact Novavax much if at all over the near term. The main things to watch for Novavax are its regulatory filings in multiple countries. What happened. Shares of Novavax...
STOCKS
Forbes

The Reopening Trade Continues As The U.S. Travel Ban Is Lifted

The U.S. and Chinese Governments Prompting Market Moves. Shifting Market Themes Turn More Positive as Earnings Season Moves Forward. Oil Prices Rising Despite the White House Trying to Put Pressure on OPEC+ Output. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an infrastructure bill that was passed through the House and...
TRAVEL

