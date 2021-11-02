CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IS attack near Kabul military hospital kills 7 people, wounds 16

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of...

