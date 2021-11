Why does state Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri refuse to allow the Onondaga Nation to address his court re: the vexing matter of the statue of Columbus — an issue deeply affecting them (”Judge denies Onondaga Nation’s request to speak in favor of Columbus statue removal,” Nov. 3, 2021)? Why does he avoid further understanding this issue? Does he want to keep the the Onondaga’s relevant perspective out of the court transcript?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO