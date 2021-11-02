CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Boy, 16, arrested for fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Mexican restaurant sparked by marijuana dispute

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a suspected gang member during an argument over marijuana in a Brooklyn Mexican restaurant, police said Tuesday.

Suspect Amman Ali and an accomplice walked into Alebrije Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Stanhope St. and Irving Ave. in Bushwick about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, according to cops. They ordered tacos and then stepped outside with 29-year-old victim Joseph Heredia.

Shots were then fired and Ali and his accomplice ran off, cops said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the gun was fired by Ali or the accomplice, who is still being sought, officials said.

Heredia was struck in the head. EMS rushed him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center but he could not be saved.

Ali was quickly identified as a suspect and when he later returned home his apartment, located a couple blocks away from the crime scene, was already cordoned off as police waited for a search warrant, authorities said.

He was charged with murder and gun possession. It is is first arrest.

Police said a marijuana dispute sparked the shooting.

Heredia, a suspected member of the Bloods, had a dozen arrests on his record, including for assault and burglary. He lived around the corner from where he was shot.

©2021 New York Daily News.

