CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

First Look: MV Agusta’s New Superveloce Ago Honors the Greatest Grand Prix Racer in History

By Peter Jackson
Robb Report
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bGa0_0ck1W1l500

Giacomo Agostini, the most successful rider in the history of grand prix racing, is a national treasure in his homeland of Italy. He’s also inexorably linked to MV Agusta , having taken all but one of his 15 world championships with the manufacturer. MV Agusta holds the man, affectionately known globally as “Ago,” in such high esteem that it has produced a series of production machines bearing his name, such as the F3 Ago and F4 Ago. Yet perhaps the greatest honor MV has bestowed thus far is the newly announced Superveloce Ago .

MV Agusta’s standard Superveloce model is already a bit of a tribute to Agostini and his three-cylinder grand prix dominators of the 1960s, but the Ago version takes things a few steps further. The $35,175 machine uses the same 147 hp, 798 cc inline three-cylinder motor as the Superveloce but gets a smattering of engine upgrades. These include revisions to the valve guides as well as the crankshaft and piston main bearings.

However, the big additions come in the form of the new, mechanically adjusted Öhlins NIX30 fork and TTX shock—similar to what is found on the previous generation Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory—and the striking 3.5-inch front and 5.5-inch rear spoked wheels that look lifted straight from a 1970’s grand prix machine. There’s also lashings of carbon fiber, with the front mud guard support, rear mudguard, swingarm protector, underseat cover, chain guard and tail cover all crafted from the composite. In addition, Alcantara is used for the seat cover material.

The bike’s race-inspired aesthetic features an eye-catching red-and-silver paint scheme adorned with Agostini’s famous No. 1—the numeral reserved for champions until it became uncool to wear the digit on one’s number board (thanks, Valentino Rossi). As you’d expect, MV Agusta has developed a race kit in parallel with the Superveloce Ago, which, just like the one on the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Nürburgring , comes with the bike at no extra cost. In it, you’ll get a new Arrow exhaust and associated ECU upgrade that boosts output to a claimed 151 hp, a CNC-machined fuel cap with your bike’s limited-edition number, a black leather tank strap, a passenger-seat cover in Alcantara, red hand grips (an Agostini favorite from his racing years) and a limited-edition certificate of origin.

The MV Agusta Superveloce Ago is a stunning model from a company that already specializes in beautiful machines. If you want one, though, you’d better be quick. There will only be 311 examples, one for each of Agostini’s grand prix race victories.

Learn more about Robb Report ’s 2022 Car of the Year events taking place in Napa Valley here and in Boca Raton here .

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside Ferrari’s Invite-Only ‘Cavalcade,’ a 4-Day Road Rally of Prancing Horses

It must be galling to buy your first new Ferrari, only to discover that the purchase of your $300,000 car unlocks just the initial level of privilege and access within the world of the Prancing Horse elite. The climb up Ferrari’s customer ladder is long, winding and extremely costly, requiring the acquisition of multiple examples of the marque’s rarest and most expensive models—by invitation only, of course—and participation in some of the inventive ways the brand has for you to spend money with it, such as the Challenge race series or the F1 Clienti track-car program. And the top rung of...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 903 HP 2015 McLaren P1 Hybrid Only Has 433 Miles on It—and It’s Up for Grabs

Through November 10, online automotive auction house CollectingCars.com is offering a 2015 McLaren P1, the plug-in hybrid hypercar that launched the British marque into the then-furthest reaches of the performance firmament. Debuting at the 2012 Paris Motor Show, the P1 was a pivotal statement, the spiritual successor to McLaren’s F1 (produced from 1992 through 1998) as McLaren jumped into the electrified fray with the likes of Ferrari’s LaFerrari and Porsche’s 918 Spyder. With a top speed of 217 mph and a zero-to-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds (reaching 124 mph in 6.8 seconds), the P1 met every performance standard of the...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
webbikeworld.com

MV Agusta: Special Edition Superveloce Ago Debut

MV Agusta has just released a very pretty Special Edition Superveloce Ago to the masses in commemoration of the outstanding legacy of ex-factory racer Giacomo Agostini – and it’s a retro sports bike reminiscent of Agusta’s previous homages to the man (the Italian manufacturer’s F4 Ago and F3 Ago). With...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentino Rossi
Person
Giacomo Agostini
motorsportmagazine.com

Grand Prix Legends 2 | Motor Sport Magazine | Collector’s Edition Bookazine

Following on from the hugely successful Grand Prix Legends Volume 1, this is the second edition of the series featuring new drivers as well as old favourites. Grand Prix racing is the pinnacle of motor sport and has been for the past 100 years. It features the fastest, most spectacular and most popular racing in the world. Today it attracts a huge global audience, drawing entries from top car manufacturers including McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Renault.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Motorsport.com

Grand Prix Greats – Mexican GP greatest F1 moments

Mexico has played host to the Formula 1 World Championship intermittently since the 1960s, the Mexico City track being an outlier as the highest venue on the F1 schedule. Here are all the winners, from the archives of Motorsport Images.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

MV Agusta To Make Its First Appearance At ComplexCon 2021

As we’ve said before and will probably say again, riders are everywhere. We’re in all kinds of professions, have all kinds of interests, and just generally enjoy all kinds of things. Still, like any good niche, we’re always looking to tell more people about our favorite thing. Right? Right. For...
BICYCLES
Robb Report

A Signed 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1 Player Sample Just Landed on eBay for $250,000

A prototype pair of 1985 Nikes made specifically for the Michael Jordan just hit the resale market. The pre-owned sneakers are a player sample and come with the NBA legend’s signature on the right shoe. Now up for auction on eBay for $250,000, the Nike Air 1 OG Chicago Player Sample—with a left shoe in size 13 and a right in 13.5—was kept in multiple safe deposit boxes to keep the kicks in pristine condition. California sports company, Upper Deck also authenticated the GOAT’s signature on the shoes in 1998. The iconic sneakers don’t come in original boxing, but that shouldn’t...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Mv Agusta Superveloce#Superveloce Ago#Hp#Hlins Nix30 Fork#Ttx#Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory#Swingarm Protector
Robb Report

Taste Test: Jack Daniel’s Highest-Proof Whiskey Ever Brings the Heat

How low can your whiskey’s proof go? Well, we actually know the answer to that: 80 proof, or 40 percent ABV. But how high can it go? That’s an open-ended question that depends on many factors: the proof to which it’s distilled (160 is the limit for bourbon), the proof at which it goes into the barrel (125 is the maximum), the climate where the barrels are stored and how thirsty the angels are for their share. For Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, the ubiquitous Tennessee whiskey that is wildly popular around the world, every bottle is cut to 80...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Steven Spielberg Just Sold His Prized 282-Foot Superyacht ‘Seven Seas’

It’s a wrap for Steven Spielberg’s superyacht Seven Seas. The world-famous director finally sold his epic 282-footer last week to an unknown buyer, according to Merle Wood & Associates. Although the brokerage firm did not specificity the amount paid, the vessel, now known as Man of Steel, was listed earlier this year for $160 million. Thom Conboy of Denison Yachting represented the buyer, who is apparently a longtime repeat client. The blockbuster yacht, built by noted shipyard Oceanco to Spielberg’s exact specifications, first hit the seas back in 2010. The Academy Award winner, who has a net worth of $3.7 billion, spared...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Michael Jordan Is the Highest-Paid Athlete Ever, With $2.62 Billion in Career Earnings

Michael Jordan isn’t just the king of basketball, he’s the king of the entire sports world. The retired NBA great is the highest-paid athlete of all time, with an estimated $2.62 billion in inflation-adjusted career earnings, according to an analysis by Sportico. His Airness tops a list of 12 billionaire athletes, which includes long-retired greats like Arnold Palmer and present-day stars such as Lionel Messi. The most startling fact about Jordan’s career earnings, apart from the amount itself, is how little of it comes from his time on the court. Only six percent of what the 58-year-old has made comes from contracts...
NBA
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C Was Once Owned by the French Elvis. Now It Could Fetch $2.3 Million at Auction.

One of the most interesting auctions of the year is the upcoming RM Sotheby’s sale featuring 75 road and race cars from the Guikas Collection. Taking place at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on November 19, the lots on offer reveal the refined but eclectic taste of a collector whose interests embraced Le Mans and Formula 1 competition cars as well as more genteel sports and luxury GTs. One automobile is particularly appealing for its beauty, rarity, ownership history and the sheer audacity of its creator—a 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C. The story of Iso is one of the marvelous footnotes...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Polydrops Unveils a New EV-Friendly Trailer That’s Primed for Off-Roading

Automotive media spilled plenty of ink covering Polydrops’s first EV-friendly trailer, but the company still saw some room for improvement. The California-based start-up has just unveiled its second all-electric trailer of 2021, the P17X Explorer. The new model includes everything its predecessor did, along with a number of off-road-centric upgrades that make it well-suited for overlanding. In March, Polydrops unveiled the P17A, an angular teardrop camper designed to be specifically towed by battery-powered vehicles both big and small. The auto industry’s shift to electrification is still in the early days, so we’re still figuring out just how much towing effects a EV’s...
CARS
Robb Report

A Giant Kite Sail Injects This 60-Foot Motoryacht With an Extra Dose of Emissions-Free Speed

Kite-surfing has become the go-to sport for board lovers, but now a kite will be standard equipment on a 60-foot motoryacht. Already known for creating large, electric-powered cats, Silent Yachts’ CEO Michael Kohler spent several years searching for an easy-to-use, automated system that would serve as a workhorse for his zero-emission yachts. “It’s more tool than toy,” Kohler says of the 130-sq.-foot Wingit kite. “It can add five knots to a boat’s speed, save energy and increase the boat’s efficiency. It generates 10 times more power per square foot than a conventional sail.” Tethered by Kevlar lines to a two-foot-high foredeck mast,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This Portuguese Palace Once Hosted Star-Studded Parties. Now It Can Be Yours for $26.5 Million.

Back in the 1950s, Antenor Patiño was one of the world’s richest men, having amassed a fortune as heir to his father’s tin-mining business. So like any hedonistic multi-billionaire, he built himself a summer vacation home. Only Señor Antenor went a little overboard, constructing a spectacular 36,000-square-foot, 14-bedroom palace on a hill high above Cascais, near Portugal’s capital Lisbon. He dubbed the place Patiño Palace, and filled it with jaw-dropping amenities like a bowling pavilion, a Roman-sized swimming pool, a Hollywood-style screening room, a romantic tea house and a library inspired by the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Biblioteca Joanina at the University...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

The Two Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seem to be plastered anywhere you look these days. From news reports to celebrities like Kim Kardashian pitching cryptocurrency on Instagram, it’s clear everyone—from old school banks to millennials—wants in on the action. But to break into the crypto-verse, you’ll need to visit a crypto exchange, or a digital network where you can turn your dollars into DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency). To help you pick the...
CURRENCIES
Robb Report

How to Make a Ramos Gin Fizz, the World’s Most Difficult, Supremely Delicious Cocktail

What can be said about the Ramos Gin Fizz that hasn’t already been muttered hatefully under the breath of a busy bartender? The Ramos Gin Fizz is special for a number of reasons. Primarily, it sits unchallenged on the throne of being the most difficult and labor-intensive drink in the entire classic cocktail universe. I don’t know what second place would be, but I know it’s not close. It is the quickest way, or so its reputation goes, to get your bartender to hate you. So why do people still order it, make it and drink it? Well, if you have...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Robb Report

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy