At $949.98, the Roborock S7+ is one of the most expensive floor cleaning robots we’ve tested, but it’s also one of the only models that can both mop and vacuum your floors at the same time. Whereas other hybrid cleaners avoid carpet completely while mopping, the S7+ automatically lifts it mop cloth out of the way when it detects carpet, allowing it to complete both tasks more efficiently. It also features a self-emptying dustbin, good battery life, impressive obstacle avoidance, and strong vacuum suction power. The S7+ won't sanitize your hard floors (it only works with water and not a cleaning solution), but it still scrubs them until they shine. So if you're looking for the ultimate two-in-one floor-cleaning robot, the Roborock S7+ is the best we've tested, and our Editors' Choice award winner.

