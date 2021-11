PFE - Free Report) and BioNTech SE ( BNTX - Free Report) recently announced encouraging data from a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial studying the efficiency and safety levels of a 30-µg booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. The trial included more than 10,000 participants of age 16 years or above. Compared to the participants who were not administered the booster shot, the data reflected relative vaccine efficiency of 95.6% against COVID-19. In the trial, the 30-µg booster dose, which is the same dosage level as those in the primary series or placebo, was given to participants who had completed the initial two-dose schedule of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and were randomized 1:1 for administering the vaccine. According to the company, roughly 11 months was the median time between the second dose and the booster dose or placebo administration.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO