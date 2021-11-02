CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Veritone Contact Launches to Streamline Transparency Reporting Initiatives and Enable Officers to Spend More Time Supporting Their Communities

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeritone’s Contact Application Reduces Police Officer Racial Identity and Profile Act (RIPA) Data Collection Time by 50%, Enabling Officers to Spend More Time Supporting Their Communities. Veritone, Inc. , creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced the launch of Veritone Contact, an automated software solution enabling California...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Business community supports homeless, police spending increases

The Portland City Council will consider and could vote on the new investments on Nov. 10. The Portland Business Alliance is urging its members to support the additional spending plan proposed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. This plan will reduce homelessness, improve public safety and increase cleanup efforts.
PORTLAND, OR
MedCity News

Bill aiming to streamline MA prior authorization gains House majority support

Providers and payers agree that the prior authorization process needs to improve, but they have widely differing views on how to accomplish that. Legislators have now stepped in with their own plan to streamline the prior authorization process under the Medicare Advantage program, which has gained support from both sides of the aisle.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
buncombeschools.org

BCS, Sheriff's Office Streamline Security

Photo: BCSO Sgt. Bryan Freeborn points to a screen in the Fusus command center at the Sheriff's Office. Fusus is a video platform that integrates video streams from camera networks across the school system, creating a unified view in a Sheriff’s Department command center or on deputies’ phones through a mobile app during a critical emergency. Fusus can also pinpoint deputies in the field and provide secure communications. BCS is the first Western North Carolina school district to use this technology.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newbedfordguide.com

U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts launches initiative to combat “redlining”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has launched a new Combatting Redlining Initiative to address the illegal deprivation of mortgage lending services for communities of color. Redlining is an illegal practice in which lenders avoid providing services to individuals living...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theregistrysf.com

Report: Average Renters Spend More than a Quarter of Income on Rent

Rental rates across the nation continue to climb due to a lack of housing supply and an increasing demand from renters. According to a recent survey from the National Apartment Association, which analyzed apartment affordability by looking at the rent-to-income ratio, renters on average are spending more than a quarter of their income on rent each month.
HOUSE RENT
kiow.com

Winnebago Industries Look to Support More Environmental Friendly Initiatives

Forest City-based outdoor lifestyle manufacturer Winnebago Industries is setting a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of this century. CEO Michael Happe says the company is making the pledge through a campaign led by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Happe says the company’s goals include: zero waste...
FOREST CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#Ripa Rrb#Aiware#Ai#Racial Identity#Department Of Justice#Marketing Technology News
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor’s Office Seeking Community Grant Reviewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday. Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1. “We are excited about this next step in the grant application review process,” Mayor Scott said. “I want to encourage anyone committed to building a better, safer Baltimore to apply to be a MONSE Community Grant Reviewer. This is about centering our communities in the conversation about how to enhance public safety in a meaningful and sustainable way.” The Mayor’s Office said anyone that has an interest in or is an expert in MONSE’s five funding priorities are encouraged to apply. Those priorities are: Community Violence Intervention, Youth Justice, Community Healing, Victim Services, and Re-entry. The application to be a reviewer consists of four questions and is due Dec. 3. If an applicant is selected, a selection notification will come Dec. 7. Complete the four-question application at monse.baltimorecity.gov.
BALTIMORE, MD
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy