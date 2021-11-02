CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Frost & Sullivan Explores the Pathway to Net Zero

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebinar will focus on key technology solutions of the future and current best practices driving decarbonization. The need to tackle climate change is crucial, and companies must act. Chief executive officers (CEOs) worldwide are exploring decarbonization strategies to transform how businesses operate and mitigate the risk of carbon exposure. This involves...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

UpLift LaunchPad Released to Help Fund Disruptive Projects

UpLift LaunchPad, a cross-chain platform able to support projects based on any blockchain network, has announced its official kickoff. UpLift answers the call for stronger launchpads to help support projects that have chosen to raise funds from individual backers who will become the ultimate users of the projects. UpLift.io, which is backed by the LIFT utility token, is positioned to become a leading platform for disruptive projects and retail investors to come together.
ADVOCACY
martechseries.com

Capgemini, Businesses Must Embrace Circular Economy Practices and Enable Greater Consumer Adoption to Build Resilience for the Future

Businesses must embrace circular economy practices and enable greater consumer adoption to build resilience for the future. Businesses must adopt circular economy models to meet consumer demands and mitigate future supply chain risk. As consumers become more discerning and more demanding of businesses to be responsible, they’re pivoting towards companies that engage in circular practices. According to the latest Capgemini Research Institute report, Circular economy for a sustainable future: How organizations can empower consumers and transition to a circular economy, more than seven in ten consumers want to adopt circular practices, such as reducing overall consumption (54%), purchasing more durable products (72%), and maintaining and repairing products to increase product life (70%).
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

PathFactory Receives Significant Investment from Vertu Capital

The new investment comes as PathFactory accelerates the growth of its proprietary intelligent content platform. PathFactory, the leading B2B Intelligent Content Platform, is pleased to announce the closing of a significant investment by Vertu Capital, Canada’s preeminent private equity firm specializing in fast-growing global enterprise software providers. Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SAP Releases New Solution to Accelerate the Circular Economy

SAP SE announces the availability of SAP Responsible Design and Production, a solution for designing products sustainably and transitioning to a circular economy. This is the latest offering in a growing portfolio of sustainability-specific software applications that help businesses increase their measurement and data management capabilities. As sustainable business regulations,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Join Frost Sullivan#Martech Interview#Omnisend Key
martechseries.com

Five9 Recognized as an Innovation and Growth Leader in the Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market by Frost & Sullivan

Five9 is growing at a rapid rate in Latin America, and its practical AI and automation solutions have placed it high on the innovation scale. Five9, Inc. a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as an Innovation and Growth leader in the Frost Radar™: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. The benchmarking report identified Five9 as a top performer in the region, noting its people, platform, delivery, and flexibility as key drivers of success.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Startek Wins Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 India Market Leadership Award

Startek (the “Company”), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2021 India Market Leadership Award in Customer Experience Outsourcing Services. This recognition is presented to Startek for its ability to deliver end-to-end digitally enabled customer experience solutions, proven domain expertise and business continuity practices that enhance the brand value and experience of its clients’ customers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SiMa.ai Awarded the 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan for Edge Machine Learning

SiMa.ai, the machine learning (ML) company transforming the embedded edge market through high-performance compute at the lowest power, announced it has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for edge machine learning. This prestigious award honors companies and organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs. Frost & Sullivan evaluates multiple nominees through a rigorous analytical assessment of best practices criteria across several dimensions. SiMa.ai has been recognized based, in part, on its commitment to innovation and creativity, application diversity, customer acquisition, growth potential, and human capital.
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Calculating the Costs of Moving to Net Zero

In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a harrowing report that concluded that nations had waited too long to curb fossil fuel emissions and there is no longer a way to stop global warming from intensifying over the next 20 years. That has put renewed pressure on countries...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Signiant Acquires Levels Beyond

Bringing the power of a SaaS platform to media workflow optimization. Signiant Inc. today announced the acquisition of Levels Beyond, the company behind the media workflow software suite known as Reach Engine. Levels Beyond’s talent and technology will be used to extend the functionality of Signiant’s market-leading SaaS platform, adding new capabilities for simplifying and modernizing media workflows.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NetDocuments Celebrates Inspired Customer and Partner Innovations

Recognition spans all geographies, customer segments, partner community and Hackathon participants. NetDocuments, the leading cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, concluded its Inspire virtual conference yesterday with its second annual Partner Award ceremony. Earlier in the week Inspire Customer Awards were held while also announcing the finalists and winner of the inaugural NetDocuments Hackathon competition.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

BoardEx Launches ‘Discovery’ Data Visualization Platform

Dynamic solution offers unique insight into leadership and governance metrics. BoardEx, the premier provider of global leadership intelligence, released a new product offering to uncover more value within its database – BoardEx Discovery. This solution was built to help customers save time and increase research accuracy. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Forrester Adds New Predictive Capability To Its FeedbackNow Solution To Help Businesses Proactively Anticipate And Address Customer Experience Issues

Forrester added a new predictive capability to its FeedbackNow® solution to enable businesses to proactively anticipate customer experience (CX) issues before they occur. Equipped with powerful analytics, FeedbackNow allows businesses to collect critical real-time CX feedback at the point of experience so they can act where and when it matters. According to Forrester, more than 60% of customer experience professionals say their businesses lack closed-loop processes for CX feedback — an important lever to build customer goodwill and engender long-term brand loyalty.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Hop-on Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire AI Sentiment and Opinion Analytics Technology

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is proud to announce a signed letter of intent to acquire 30dB, Inc. and integrate its technologies and operations into Digitalage, Hop-on’s decentralized social media, entertainment, and journalism platform. More information on 30dB can be found on their website at https://www.30db.com/. Marketing Technology News: Martech Interview with...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Symbl.ai Raises $17 Million in Series A to Scale its Conversation Intelligence Platform for Developers

The additional capital will be used to accelerate the company’s product and technology roadmap and expand sales and marketing of its Conversation Intelligence platform. Symbl.ai, a developer-first platform providing a best-in-class Conversation Intelligence (CI) suite of APIs and developer tools, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round led by Great Point Ventures, with additional participation from current investors Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, Crosscut Ventures and Flying Fish Ventures. This new Series A investment, which is just a year from the company’s product launch and initial seed financing round of $4.7M, will be used to accelerate product development of its end-to-end CI platform, substantially grow Symbl.ai’s engineering and leadership teams, and expand sales and marketing to meet the growing demand for its offering. As part of the financing, Ray Lane, partner at Great Point Ventures and former President and COO of Oracle Corporation, will join Symbl.ai’s board of directors.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Net-zero emissions quest needs ‘radical collaboration’

Companies are making net-zero emissions targets right and left. Some say they are already carbon neutral or net-zero, but until Thursday, there was no global standard for setting credible net-zero targets backed by climate science. The Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) net-zero emissions standard has rigorous requirements in line with...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Captello Receives New Product Showcase Buyers Choice Award at EXHIBITORLIVE Expo for End-to-End Lead Capture and Gamification Solution

Originating the concept of a lead capture solution that can be defined as “Universal”, Award Winning Captello lead capture and gamification platform continues to set the gold standard for event professionals with a need for unprecedented flexibility and control over the lead capture process, from beginning to end. Exhibitor Media...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Fiverr Introduces Fiverr Workspace, Back Office Tools for Managing Businesses

Workspace will combine the best-in-class functions from AND.CO, with new tools to help business owners with items such as payments and taxes. Fiverr International Ltd., the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing Fiverr Workspace, a complete suite of back office tools to support freelancers and small business owners in managing their businesses. Workspace brings together customer’s favorite features from AND.CO as well as new tools designed to help with important to-do’s such as payments and taxes.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Peach Acquires Advalidation in Strategic Move to Empower Publishers and Media Owners to Streamline Complex Ad Workflows

Peach, a market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery, has announced the acquisition of Advalidation, a SaaS product focussed on improving ad experience and compliance. This is Peach’s first acquisition specific to online advertising and is a strategic move to empower publishers and media owners to streamline complex ad workflows.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Alliance Data Completes Spinoff of LoyaltyOne Segment

Alliance Data Systems Corporation, a leading provider of tech-forward payment and lending solutions, announced that it has completed the previously announced separation of its LoyaltyOne segment, consisting of the Canadian AIR MILES® Reward Program and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty businesses, into an independent, publicly traded company, Loyalty Ventures Inc. Loyalty Ventures common stock will begin regular-way trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LYLT.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy