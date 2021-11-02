Momentive Named in Inc.’s First-Annual Best-Led Companies

News Comes on Heels of Launching Integration with NFLPA. Upland Also Launched NFT Portal for Blockchain Interoperability and Surpasses 2 Million NFTs Sold. Upland, one of the fastest-growing metaverses on blockchain that is mapped to the real world and one of the most sustainable NFT platforms, today announced a Series A funding round of $18 million at a $300 million valuation led by Animoca Brands. Previous investor FinLab EOS VC Fund managed by C3 Management contributed to the round. New investors include OneTeam Partners—who recently facilitated Upland’s deal with the NFLPA— Block.one, Alumni Ventures Blockchain Fund, Global Founders Capital, Com2uS, Crit Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, Michael Ronen (former Softbank Managing Partner), Mike Vorhaus (Vorhaus Advisors), Michael Terpin (Founder/CEO of Transform Group), and others.

