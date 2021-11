Mdou Moctar, the psychedelic Tuareg guitarist from Niger, wrote his first song in a harrowing competition to see which friend loved their girlfriend more. It was 2003, he was a student, and his friend had just written a love song. “The song is on top in that time, and everyone liked that song,” says Moctar. “[My girlfriend] said, ‘you are free and together, but he loves his girlfriend, he writes them the song. That’s nice.’ And I understand the message that she means. I said, ‘I never write a song. But I’m going to write one better than this. You will love...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO