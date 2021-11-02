4-alarm rips through row of Bronx businesses overnight

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A four-alarm blaze tore through a row of stores in the Bronx overnight, according to officials.

The fire began in a restaurant located at 3650 Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood at around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

Video posted to Citizen App showed as flames were shooting from the roof of the buildings.

The flames then spread to several other stores, damaging restaurants including Con Sabor Latino, New Yeung Hing, and Tilila, and the Bailey Deli & Grocery store, Fire officials said.

It took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to put out the blaze.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.