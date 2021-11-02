CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Washington Examiner

Does Biden know even who's in charge of the Biden administration?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

11 state attorneys general sue over Biden vaccine mandate

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval Down to 38, Kamala Harris Support CRATERS to 28 Percent

The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll. In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that’s the lowest number they’ve ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Notably, independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed James Carville, saying 'wokeness' is 'a term almost exclusively used by older people these days'

AOC slammed strategist James Carville for blaming "wokeness" for Terry McAuliffe's defeat. She said that "wokeness" is "a term almost exclusively used by older people these days." It's the latest in an ongoing intra-Democratic debate about how to talk about issues like race and gender. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Newsmax forced to put out statements saying vaccines don’t make you glow

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNN

Joe Biden and the American economy just got a double dose of good news

New York (CNN Business) — Friday gave Joe Biden something smile about, for a change: a flurry of good news for the US economy. First, the labor market appears to be rounding a corner — finally — in its recovery from Covid-19 shutdowns, as employers added more than half a million jobs last month, handily exceeding expectations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy