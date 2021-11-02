CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
91% of NYC workers comply with Covid-19 vaccine rules

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Show
 6 days ago

Despite the headline-grabbing news that 9-thousand municipal workers in New York City were refusing to get a vaccine for Covid-19, Fox News Radio's Tonya J Powers says garbage is, "not really" piling up in the streets.

"You have to understand that 9-thousand is about 2-percent of the city's workforce. There about 379-thousand city workers, just for some context," says Powers. She continues with new data from the city that shows that "the vaccination rate is 91-percent across the city workers."

There are some 12-thousand who have applied for a religious or medical exemption in New York.

Powers tells Marc Cox that the mandates have compelled workers to get vaccinated, "for the NYPD, for example, when the mandate was announced, they had about a 70-percent vaccination rate, that now has jumped to 85-percent," with similar increases in the emergency medical services and sanitation departments.

