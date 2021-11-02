CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Upcoming K-Drama Premieres To Fill Up Your November

Cover picture for the articleGet excited for a month overflowing with drama premieres!. Cast: Lee Sun Gyun, Park Hee Soon, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Yoo Young, Lee Jae Won, etc. Broadcast Details: Thursdays at 6 a.m. KST on Apple TV+. Based on a hit webtoon, “Dr. Brain” is a sci-fi thriller about a...

TVShowsAce

Netflix K-Drama ‘Hellbound’ Keeps Halloween Going In November [TRAILER]

Fans of K-Drama, Netflix and Halloween should get ready for a terrifying November. Not long after the scary holiday, Netflix will release the terrifying series Hellbound. The new horror series comes from creator Yeon Sang-ho, who adapted it from a webtoon he made in 2002. Meanwhile, the series is firmly in the tradition of his hit horror movies Train to Busan and its sequel, Peninsula.
allkpop.com

Kim Sae Ron in talks to star in upcoming Netflix drama 'Hunting Dogs'

Kim Sae Ron is in talks to star in the upcoming Netflix drama 'Hunting Dogs'. On November 4, reports revealed Kim Sae Ron had joined the cast of 'Hunting Dogs' as the lead, but her label Gold Medalist clarified, "She's reviewing the offer to star in 'Hunting Dogs' in a positive light." The 8-part series is based on the webtoon of the same name about 3 men struggling to get out of debt.
dramabeans.com

Disney+ joins the K-drama scene with mystery-thriller Grid

Disney+ is jumping into the K-drama scene (as are a lot of other streaming services) with their upcoming project Grid. This original series is a mystery-thriller that follows a bureau employee and a police investigator who pursue the truth about an entity that saved mankind. Seo Kang-joon (I’ll Find You...
NME

BTS’ Jin unveils ‘Yours’, the new theme song for K-drama ‘Jirisan’

BTS vocalist Jin has lent his voice to ‘Yours’, the new theme song of tvN ongoing mystery thriller series Jirisan. ‘Your’s dropped alongside special music video for ‘Yours’, which was first over the weekend during a recent episode of Jirisan. The accompanying visual features scenes from the drama, starring Jun Ji-hyun (Legend of the Blue Sea) and Ju Ji-hoon (Kingdom) as their characters grow closer.
NME

Premiere date for K-drama ‘Snowdrop’ starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealed

South Korean television network JTBC has announced the premiere date for its highly anticipated K-drama Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. In the latest promotional poster released by JTBC, the two leads are seen sitting together in a warmly lit room with a snowdrop flower in between them. Meanwhile, the tagline in the corner reads, “Must not get caught. Both love and fate”, as translated by Soompi.
dailytitan.com

Five Legal K-dramas no attorney will object to

There’s something about pursuing justice that is extremely captivating — especially when those fighting for it are whip-smart lawyers, prosecutors and judges played by celebrities in smart suits and flowing robes tailor-made to perfection. Legal dramas are brilliantly-written shows, and there’s more heart to them than meets the eye. With...
Soompi

Lee Seol Is Selected To Become Kim Soo Hyun’s Other Lawyer In “One Ordinary Day”

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” has shared a glimpse of Kim Soo Hyun and Lee Seol’s first meeting!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will take the role of Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo – while never asking him about the truth of what happened that fateful night. Lee Seol will play Seo Soo Jin, a smart lawyer just starting her career.
Den of Geek

From Dr. Brain to Itaewon Class—Best K-Dramas Based on Webtoons

If you’re into K-dramas, then you’ve probably already watched at least one series that was once a webtoon. Web-based comics that are told in a continuous strip, webtoons are a uniquely Korean storytelling format that developed alongside the internet via platforms like Daum Webtoon (now Kakao Webtoon) and Naver Webtoon (known simply as Webtoon). As K-culture continues to expand globally, webtoons will certainly be a major element of that ever-cresting Hallyu. In fact, the trends has already started: According to data from the Korea Creative Contents Agency (via The Korea Herald), the overall value of the domestic webtoon market jumped from 52.9 billion won ($43.5 million) in 2010 to over 880 billion won in 2019 Webtoons, with their scroll-driven, platform-friendly nature have grown in popularity even more during the pandemic. According to a 2020 KOCCA report (via Korea JoongAng Daily), 60.5 percent of webtoon companies said their local sales increased in 2020, with 71.9 percent noting an increase in overseas sales.
Soompi

Ha Seok Jin Has A Piercing Gaze With A Blade In Hand In Special Appearance For “The Red Sleeve”

Ha Seok Jin will be making a special appearance in the premiere of the upcoming MBC drama “The Red Sleeve”!. Based on a novel, “The Red Sleeve” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), who wanted to protect the life she had chosen, and emperor Yi San (Lee Junho), who put the nation first before love.
allkpop.com

Kim Ha Neul in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Kill Heel'

On November 3, reports revealed Kim Ha Neul had recently decided to star in 'Kill Heel', and her label IOK Company stated, "She's reviewing the offer in a positive light. Nothing has been decided yet, and we're still discussing things." If cast, the actress will be playing the role of fashion home shopping host Woo Hyun, who's worried about her long-run performance record.
Soompi

“Melancholia” Premieres To Promising Ratings + “Dali And Cocky Prince” Sees Slight Rise

“Melancholia” has joined the Wednesday-Thursday ratings race!. The tvN drama’s premiere episode on November 10 scored an average nationwide rating of 3.617 percent. Set in a private school rife with corruption, “Melancholia” stars Im Soo Jung as passionate math teacher Ji Yoon Soo and Lee Do Hyun as math prodigy Baek Seung Yoo as they come together to fight and overcome social conventions and prejudices.
Soompi

Kim Min Jae And Hwang Hee Face An Unexpected Crisis In “Dali And Cocky Prince”

KBS 2TV’s “Dali and Cocky Prince” has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming episode!. The romantic comedy stars Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
Soompi

3 Key Points To Look Forward To In “School 2021”

KBS’s “School 2021” is quickly approaching its premiere!. The eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama series, “School 2021” will tell the story of high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The coming-of-age tale will follow the growth, friendships, and romances of 18-year-olds facing uncertain futures.
