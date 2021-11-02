CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Here's Kate Middleton Laughing Happily With Prince William at a Scout Event

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William have been acting a bit more relaxed around each other at public events lately, as noted by a body language expert—and it's so heartwarming to witness. The latest example of this newfound ease came during a daytime event with a Glasgow Scout group as part of...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince William Heartbreak: Harry's Brother Fears Losing Queen Elizabeth Soon? Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Preparing Himself For The Worst Amid Monarch's Health Issues

Prince William is, reportedly, afraid of losing Queen Elizabeth. Prince William has kept his cool amid the issues and controversies that the royal family has been facing in recent months. Though the husband of Kate Middleton has admitted having some misunderstanding with Prince Harry, royal followers never heard the Duke of Cambridge speaking ill against his one and only brother.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Just Made A Heartbreaking Statement About Addiction

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton gave an impassioned keynote speech for The Forward Trust‘s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign, lending her voice to the conversation as one of her many projects within her royal duties. Discussing the roots of addiction and common misconceptions surrounding the disease, Middleton addressed within her speech the frightening reality that nobody is truly above addiction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts#British Royal Family#Uk#Glasgow Scout#The Scout Associations#Sunday Times#Cambridges#Daily Express#Ganni#Hellogiggles#Sheknows#Metro#Popsugar
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's favourite indulgent dessert revealed – try the royal recipe

Kate Middleton is known for her healthy lifestyle and likes to eat a variety of nutritious meals, such as breakfast smoothies, sushi and roast chicken dinners. However, there is one quintessentially British dessert that she has a soft spot for – sticky toffee pudding. That's right, even the Duchess of...
townandcountrymag.com

Prince George Was "Annoyed" After Litter-Picking Experience, According to Prince William

As Prince William prepares for the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards this weekend, he noted that part of the inspiration for his climate activism comes from one particular eight-year-old. During an interview with BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds, the Duke of Cambridge discussed his son, Prince George's frustration after a litter picking outing with his school, Thomas's Battersea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy