A Salina man was arrested after a pursuit through parts of the city ended in a stolen-vehicle crash and a severed power pole. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 100 block of Fairdale Road at 7 a.m. Friday for the report of a stolen vehicle. Michelle Peck, 41, of Salina, reported that her white 2015 Nissan Armada was stolen from the driveway. A key fob had been left in the unlocked SUV, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO