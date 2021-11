AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:. You can enjoy signature bites from top-rated restaurants and renowned chefs from Central Texas and across the country all weekend long. There will be an array of wine, beer and spirits as well. The festival takes place at Auditorium Shores and Republic Square Park, where there will be demos and tasting sessions. The Weekender and All-In tickets are sold out, but they still have dinner series tickets available.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO