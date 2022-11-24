The Valheim Mistlands update is finally here! Well, almost. The official Mistlands release date is still unknown, but you can already explore the new biome in Valheim’s Public Test Server.

Valheim developer Iron Gate promised a chunky update, and they delivered: the Mistlands update adds nine new creatures, two new crafting stations, and tons of new weapons, armour, tools, recipes, and building materials.

Some of these features have been teased before, such as the dangerous Ticks and the Spine Snap bow, but most are a complete surprise. If you don’t mind the spoilers, here’s a complete overview of everything new in the Valheim Mistlands update.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

There’s no official Mistlands release date yet, but as since the Public Teste Server is now open (as of November 22), it shouldn’t be far off. If you join the test server, you can already explore the new biome. Beware that you may run into some issues, so it’s best to make a backup of your world before joining.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Obviously, the biggest change in the Mistlands update is the addition of the brand-new Mistlands biome. You’ll recognize it by the… Well, by the thick wall of mist. Once you manage to clear the mist, you’ll find a green landscape filled with ancient ruins and dwarven towns. It probably goes without saying, but be careful, as the Mistlands are no joke. Padded Armour is highly recommended before traversing through the mists.

A very important detail: the Mistlands will only generate in previously undiscovered parts of the map. This means that you can still find the new biome in a pre-existing server, unless you’ve already uncovered the empty biome that served as a Mistlands ‘filler’.

Mistlands creatures and boss

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Good news for farming enthusiasts: the Mistlands update adds chickens. You can buy your first eggs from Haldor the Trader. As for creatures actually living in the Mistlands, you’ll find plenty of Hares and Dvergr NPC’s. The latter are a race of fearsome-looking dwarves who won’t attack you unless you attack them first.

Naturally, there’s also a list of aggressive creatures that may one-shot the unsuspecting Viking, including Seekers, Ticks, and Gjall. The Gjall is a gigantic fire-breathing insect that floats around and occasionally spawns Tick minions. The Ticks will jump you and suck your blood, but they aren’t extremely damaging on their own. Try not to get jumped by several Ticks at a time though. The Seekers, on the other hand, deal powerful direct damage. They’re fast, cockroach-like insects that usually spawn in groups.

Of course, the most dangerous of all is the Mistlands boss, called The Queen. She’ll be tucked away in a large temple, and as you might expect; she’s also an insect.

Finally, the Mistlands update adds a second lore raven: Munin. Like Hugin, who’s been with us since the start of the game, Munin will freely offer his guidance to the player.

Mistlands crafting

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

The Mistlands update adds two new crafting stations: the Black Forge and the Galdr Table. The first is mainly used to craft new tools and weapons, while the latter is used to craft magical items. Among the new tools are the Wisplight, which clears the fog surrounding your character, and the Dvergr Lantern. You will also (finally!) be able to craft a Black Metal Pickaxe.

On top of that, there are several crafting station extensions and helpful crafting constructions, including the Sap Extractor (used on large Yggdrasil roots) and the Wisp Fountain (attracts Wisps). You’ll find some of the most valuable crafting materials inside the new dungeon, the Infested Mines.

Mistlands building

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

As for the building menu, most new items are linked to a resource called ‘Black Marble’. It will unlock a great variety of building blocks, including pillars. While not used as base building blocks, many crafting recipes also require Yggdrasil Wood, which is obtained from Mistlands trees.

In short, the Mistlands update adds Dvergr-style metal walls, spiral staircases, and furniture. This includes new lanterns, rugs, curtains, a table, a bench, and a throne. The most useful items are probably the Wisp torch, which clears the surrounding fog, and the Ballista, which may be used to defend your settlement.

Mistlands magic, food, and mead

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Want to become a Viking mage? The Mistlands update adds foods that contain ‘Eitr’ which, upon consumption, equips your character with a purple magic bar. This temporary effect enables you to wield magical staffs and deal Elemental- or Blood Magic damage.

The new base foods found in the Mistlands are Jotun Puffs and Magecaps, but only the latter contains Eitr. Once you’ve gathered them, upgrade the Cauldron with the new ‘Mortar and Pestle’ extension to unlock new recipes. Besides mushrooms, most new recipes require Hare and Chicken drops.

Note that the Mistlands update adds more powerful Meads (potions) to improve your stamina, HP, and Eitr bars as well.

Valheim Mistlands weapons

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Here’s an overview of the new Mistlands weapons. Although you need a Black Forge to craft them, they don’t always require Mistlands resources.

Skoll and Hati: dual-wielded knives.

Carapace Spear: a normal spear.

Krom: a two-handed sword.

Demolisher: a massive, two-handed sledgehammer.

Mistwalker: a sword built from wisps. It will clear the mist around your character.

Jotun Bane: one-handed axe that deals poison damage.

Himmin Afl: an atgeir that uses lightning damage.

Spine Snap: a bow. The new Carapace Arrows provide the highest damage.

Arbalest: Valheim’s first crossbow. You can craft a variety of bolts at the Black Forge, including bolts made from Carapace.

Valheim magic weapons

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

As mentioned, some of the new Mistlands foods unlock the ability to wield magical weapons. You may craft the following weapons at the Galdr Table:

Staff of Protection: used to wield blood magic. Exchange HP for magical protection.

Dead Raiser: used to wield blood magic. It will raise an undead minion to help you in battle.

Staff of Frost: used to wield elemental (frost) magic.

Staff of Embers: used to wield elemental (fire) magic.

Bile bomb: a bomb made from Bilebags dropped by Gjall.

Mistlands armour

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

With new weapons comes new armour. The Mistlands update introduces the Carapace Armour Set and the Eitr Armour Set. The latter is not merely as strong as the former, but it increases Eitr regeneration.

The Mistlands update also introduces a fancy new Feather Cape that grants the Feather Fall status effect to the wearer, disabling their fall damage. Finally, there are two new shields: the Carapace Shield (large) and the carapace Buckler (small).

New Valheim character customization

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Fashionable Vikings will be glad to know that the Mistlands update expands character customization options. There are nine new hairstyles and seven beard styles, adding more buns, braids, and curly hairstyles in particular. The update also introduces twelve new emotes, including dancing, flexing, and headbanging.

(Image credit: Iron Gate)

The Valheim Mistlands update turns fishing into a character skill. From now on, fishing requires stamina and the right type of bait (different baits for different biomes). The update also adds several new types of fish, differences in size (affecting the amount of fish meat obtained), and more movement variation, such as jumping out of the water.

Ready to face the Mistlands? Best of luck, brave Vikings!

