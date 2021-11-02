Brad Raffensperger Says Trump Phone Call to 'Find' Votes in Georgia Was a 'Threat'
Georgia Secretary of State refused to comply with the request in a state won by Joe Biden 49.5 percent to 49.3...www.newsweek.com
Georgia Secretary of State refused to comply with the request in a state won by Joe Biden 49.5 percent to 49.3...www.newsweek.com
If anyone who has listened to that call downplays it as Trump being Trump perfect call. Needs a Qtip on a drill bit to clear their ear wax. That call was an attempt backed by a threat to overturn the Election in Georgia as a stepping stone for Donnie to do it in other states. PERIOD. It is a clear Treasonous act and needs to be punished
trumps downfall will continue!!!!!! the lord is angry with him!! the domino effect will be brutal in everything related to trump! !!!!!!
"c'mon...can ya..guys..can ya..find me about 50,000 votes...?? c'mom guys..I'm Agolf Twitler and...and..I'm gett'n a raw deal here guys...biggly!" 😅🤪🇺🇲🖐🏿🖐🏻😀😆😝👍🏿👍😃🤣🤣🇺🇲
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 395