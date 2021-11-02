CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Brad Raffensperger Says Trump Phone Call to 'Find' Votes in Georgia Was a 'Threat'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia Secretary of State refused to comply with the request in a state won by Joe Biden 49.5 percent to 49.3...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 395

Robert Queen
6d ago

If anyone who has listened to that call downplays it as Trump being Trump perfect call. Needs a Qtip on a drill bit to clear their ear wax. That call was an attempt backed by a threat to overturn the Election in Georgia as a stepping stone for Donnie to do it in other states. PERIOD. It is a clear Treasonous act and needs to be punished

Reply(38)
164
Dennis Sanchez
6d ago

trumps downfall will continue!!!!!! the lord is angry with him!! the domino effect will be brutal in everything related to trump! !!!!!!

Reply(69)
122
Bigg Pappa
6d ago

"c'mon...can ya..guys..can ya..find me about 50,000 votes...?? c'mom guys..I'm Agolf Twitler and...and..I'm gett'n a raw deal here guys...biggly!" 😅🤪🇺🇲🖐🏿🖐🏻😀😆😝👍🏿👍😃🤣🤣🇺🇲

Reply
52
Related
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brad Raffensperger
Person
Donald Trump
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Republicans#Gop#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
Newsweek

The 'Adults' Vanished, Leaving Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Rudy Giuliani

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin definitively in Joe Biden's column, the Associated Press and then the networks and cable stations declared that the former vice president had won the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump was playing golf.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
67K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy