CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

By DENG MACHOL
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the capital, Juba,...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Siblings killed after crashing plane in Wisconsin

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) - Two people have died after their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town, they were a brother and sister known by the homeowners. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s officials identified...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Two killed when plane crashes into Wisconsin house, homeowners knew the victims

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Two people who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400 residents, located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
KITV.com

Feds recover cargo plane that crashed into ocean off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials have recovered a cargo plane that crashed into the ocean off Hawaii. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that all major components of the 737-200 jet, including the plane's black boxes, have been salvaged from about 400 feet (122 meters) of water off Oahu.
HAWAII STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Douglas residents killed in plane crash

DOUGLAS (WNE) — Well-known retired Douglas teachers Don and Cindy Sutphin died in a plane crash around 1 p.m. Sunday, outside of Harrison, Nebraska. The reason for the Beechcraft P35 Bonanza crash is listed as unknown at this time. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said they are investigating the crash.
HARRISON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Ap#Optimum Aviation Ltd#The Associated Press#Russian#South Sudanese
simpleflying.com

Optimum Aviation Antonov An-26 Crashes In South Sudan

A cargo plane carrying five crew members crashed today near Juba International Airport in South Sudan. The aircraft, an Antonov An-26, was taking off from the airport for Maban in South Sudan when the crew declared an emergency just three minutes into the flight. The aircraft came down less than one nautical mile from the end of the runway and burst into flames. All five crew members perished.
ACCIDENTS
1011now.com

Small plane crash in western Nebraska kills two

HARRISON, Neb. - Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. Chadron radio station KCSR reports that the single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation...
NEBRASKA STATE
wbtw.com

Authorities investigating small plane crash in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a small plane crash that occurred Friday night in a wooded area behind the American Legion Post 34 on Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. According to officials, dispatch received multiple calls about a possible plane...
ROCK HILL, SC
wxpr.org

Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County

The brother and sister who died when their small plane crashed into a house in Ashland County were known to the homeowners. The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in Marengo. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Aaron Mika and his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Mika died at the scene. The homeowners...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
KEYT

Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a Belarusian cargo plane has crashed while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing all seven people on board. The Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno crashed and caught fire near Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. Belarus’ Investigative Committee said that there were seven people on board and all of them died in the crash. Russian news reports said it plane crashed while making a second approach after failing to land in a first attempt. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but a report said ice may have coated its control surfaces. Belarusian officials said the plane’s crew consisted of three Belarusians, two Russians and two Ukrainian nationals.
ACCIDENTS
Kait 8

1 killed in the crash of a small plane in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) - One person was killed when a small aircraft veered out of control and crashed while landing at an eastern Arkansas airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport when the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
FORREST CITY, AR
Panhandle Post

2 killed in small plane crash near Harrison

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) — Federal transportation investigators say two people were killed in a small plane crash in the northwestern corner of Nebraska. The single-engine plane crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the Nebraska Panhandle about 5 miles north of Harrison. The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot...
HARRISON, NE
US News and World Report

Man Killed When Truck Crashes Into Bus Stop in South Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A man has been killed after he was hit by a box truck while waiting at a south Phoenix bus stop, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to the crash site around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. They reported that a truck pulling a car dolly drove onto...
PHOENIX, AZ
theintelligencer.com

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 92

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

17 killed in fiery crash at San Marcos Huixtoco toll booth

San Marcos Huixtoco, State of Mexico — The bodies of 17 people have been found after an accident along the Mexico-Puebla highway on Saturday. On Sunday, the Undersecretary General of the Government of the State of Mexico, Ricardo de la Cruz Musalem, confirmed the finding of 17 bodies burned beyond recognition in the deadly accident that also left five injured.
SAN MARCOS, TX
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy