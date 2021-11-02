CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for November 2

By NBC2 News
 6 days ago
Health officials standby for CDC approval to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11, Courtney Gainey gets maximum 30-year sentence for killing Allana Staiano in hit & run, Cape Coral residents oppose massive warehouse proposal.

These stories & more — Lisa Spooner, Alan Campbell, and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

NBC News

International travelers set for emotional reunions as U.S. reopens its borders

LONDON — Travelers prepared for emotional reunions with friends and family Monday after the United States lifted restrictions imposed more than a year and a half ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At London’s Heathrow Airport, Gail and Paul Chamberlain said they looked forward to meeting their daughter’s...
TRAVEL
CNN

Ted Cruz has found the real vaccine enemy: Big Bird

(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Obama hits Russia, China for “lack of urgency” on climate

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. As...
POTUS
Fox News

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Aaron Rodgers 'damaged professional sports' with vax comments

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teed off on Aaron Rodgers in a column Monday after the Green Bay Packers star explained his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who finished his NBA career as a 19-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion and the all-time leader in points scored, wrote in his SubStack that Rodgers "damaged professional sports" when he went into great detail about his vaccination stance. Abdul-Jabbar took Rodgers to task for slyly telling reporters in August he was "immunized" and consulting Joe Rogan on COVID treatments.
NBA
The Hill

Top Biden officials urging school administrators to help get students vaccinated

Top Biden administration officials are urging school administrators to help students get vaccinated, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a vaccine for young children. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona penned a letter to superintendents and elementary school principals...
EDUCATION
NBC News

Bomb threats called in at several Ivy League schools over weekend

ITHACA, N.Y. — Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said. Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.
ITHACA, NY
Cape Coral, FL
The Hill

Iraqi officials blaming Iran-backed militia for assassination attempt: report

Iraqi officials are reportedly blaming an Iran-backed militia group for the assassination attempt of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Reuters reported on Monday, citing Iraqi security officials and militia sources, that the three-drone assassination attempt was carried out by Iran-supported groups that are angry about last month's parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed groups suffered the biggest losses and saw their power in parliament decrease.
MIDDLE EAST
Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

