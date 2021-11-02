Some 'impatient' plants considered weeds, others cultivated

Over the years, we have changed so many things about our lives. In many cases the changes have been so gradual that we have not even noticed them. Take our room temperatures, for example. When I was a kid, the house was kept at 65 degrees during the waking hours, and it was five degrees cooler at night. To keep us warm at night, my mom would heat a couple of bricks in the oven and wrap them in towels. They warmed our feet during the night, and it seems that warm feet just made us feel better. I think that I am dreaming about those temperatures. We didn’t have gas heat and $75 thermometers. The house was heated with coal — some youngsters do not know what we are talking about when we say "coal," and the temperatures could vary by 10 degrees at any time.
