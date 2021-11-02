CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Vanessa Bryant won’t have to undergo mental exam in lawsuit, judge rules

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oSVk_0ck1PiOk00

Kobe Bryant’s widow won’t have to undergo psychiatric testing for her lawsuit over graphic photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, her 13-year-old daughter and others, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Los Angeles County sought to compel psychiatric evaluations for Vanessa Bryant and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress over photos of the crash scene and bodies that her lawsuit said were taken and shared by county sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick said that the county’s motion to compel an evaluation was untimely. Bryant’s invasion-of-privacy lawsuit is scheduled to begin in February.

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard, on their way to a girls basketball tournament, crashed in the hills west of Los Angeles amid foggy weather. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the wreck.

Bryant’s lawsuit contends first responders, including firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, shared photographs of Kobe Bryant’s body with a bartender and passed around “gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents and coaches.”

Bryant, in a deposition, had said that “for the rest of my life I’m going to have to fear that these photographs of my husband and child will be leaked.”

The judge last week said the county sheriff and fire chief must give depositions in the case.

Attorneys for the county had argued that Bryant had never seen the photographs and they weren’t shared publicly and wanted to determine whether she truly had suffered emotional distress.

They had sought to require Bryant and other family members of the people who were killed in the crash, including children, to undergo psychiatric evaluations as independent medical examinations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Firefighter proposes to girlfriend during L.A. Marathon

KTLA was there to capture the moment firefighter Rudy Marin proposed to his girlfriend during the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday. Marin has for years participated in the L.A. Marathon — always clad in full firefighting gear and holding an American flag — to raise money for the California Fire Foundation. During the 2021 L.A. Marathon, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Government
KTLA

‘Don’t get mad at us’: Bartenders worry about unruly customers, lost tips as L.A. vaccine proof mandate goes into effect

With Los Angeles County’s new COVID-19 vaccine proof requirements now in effect for bars and other venues, bartenders are faced with turning away paying customers and worrying about having to deal with unruly patrons. The county started requiring indoor bars, nightclubs, wineries and other venues to verify customers’ proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to let […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters: Strict vaccine proof mandate now in effect in L.A.

One of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates went into effect in Los Angeles Monday, requiring customers to show proof of vaccination at many indoor businesses. Angelenos aged 12 and older will now be asked to show proof of full vaccination at indoor areas including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, concert venues, convention centers, card rooms, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Canyon Country father arrested in 2-month-old girl’s death: LASD

A father whose 2-month-old daughter died after being found unresponsive in a Canyon Country residence in September has been arrested on suspicion of the girl’s murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. Deputies from the Santa Clarita Station responded to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane after receiving a call […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
KTLA

Texas woman whose son’s skeletal remains were found in home still got government help after his death

A woman charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains decomposed for months inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, continued to receive government assistance on his behalf even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, a prosecutor said Friday. Gloria Y. Williams, 35, […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
KTLA

Newsom backs guards in challenging vaccine mandates at prisons, warning of staff departures

With COVID-19 vaccine mandates growing across California, opponents in law enforcement are warning that their ranks would rather quit or retire than get their shots. And the state’s prison guards and staff have an unusual ally: Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has otherwise been a champion of vaccines. Newsom has joined the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation […]
HEALTH
KTLA

Large crowd gathers for protest in downtown L.A. against city worker COVID vaccine mandate

A large crowd gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall Monday to protest the mandate for all city workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 18. The vaccine requirements for city workers are meant to increase vaccination rates and stave off another deadly COVID-19 surge as the virus continues to circulate and the more-transmissible delta […]
KTLA

Former USC athletics official pleads guilty in college admissions scheme

Donna Heinel, a former athletics department official at USC, pleaded guilty on Friday in the college admissions bribery scandal, admitting she helped get students into the school by passing them off as elite athletes. At a court hearing held remotely Friday, federal prosecutors in Boston told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani they would seek a […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTLA

Former Gov. Jerry Brown discusses homelessness, climate change

Former Gov. Jerry Brown joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss issues facing the Golden State, including homelessness and what he thinks can be done to help solve it. Brown said it’s not possible to simply provide housing to everyone who needs to be housed for free. “I think you have to provide some […]
HOMELESS
KTLA

KTLA

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy