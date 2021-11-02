CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ couple gets married at hospital after bride goes into labor 45 minutes before wedding

By Kristine Garcia
 6 days ago

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — A New Jersey couple’s wedding did not go as planned after the bride-to-be went into preterm labor minutes before their scheduled ceremony.

Raquel Bruno and Raymond Bansemer were scheduled to get married Sunday afternoon when Bruno’s water broke 45 minutes before the ceremony began.

The couple then went to Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center where they expressed that they wanted to get married before the baby was born.

One of the residents, Nadia Aurora, quickly went online and got her license to marry.

Aurora married Bruno and Bansemer at the hospital that same day.

Bruno delivered the baby Monday afternoon, weighing in at 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

