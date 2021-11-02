CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business: Biden to intro methane regulations

By Jennifer Kushinka
The Biden administration has announced plans to introduce some of the nation's strongest regulations against methane emissions from oil and gas drilling, part of a broader push to tackle climate change that White House officials are unveiling at the UN Climate Change Conference. The new rules aim to curb methane emissions for new and existing oil and gas infrastructure.

Oil and gas giant BP has posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, fueled by surging energy prices. The British energy company posted an underlying replacement cost profit of $3.3 billion for the latest quarter, up from $100 million for the same period in 2020, when oil prices collapsed.

Transportation executives wrestling with supply-chain gridlocks say the ability to clear bottlenecks rests largely on a simple piece of steel and wheels  - trucking trailers known as chassis. They’re used to ferry containers from dockside terminals, and they’re growing more difficult to find at many ports.

