Man fatally shot by Houma Police says LSP

Houma Police fatally shoot a man on Monday according to Louisiana State Police.

The unidentified man was shot by officers who were responding to a disturbance call shortly after 4:11 p.m. near Downtown Court in Houma as Houma Today reports.

The news outlets reports that LSP say two Houma Police officers arrived on scene and got into an altercation with the unidentified man before one of the officers shot the man. State Police are currently investigating the shooting.