Indiana State

States sending the most people to Indiana

By Stacker
 6 days ago

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Indiana from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Indiana.

Canva

#30. Mississippi

  • Moved from Mississippi to Indiana in 2019: 699
    • 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #16 most common destination from Mississippi
  • Moved from Indiana to Mississippi in 2019: 234
    • #42 most common destination from Indiana
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#29. Oregon

  • Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951
    • 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #26 most common destination from Oregon
  • Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681
    • #28 most common destination from Indiana
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Oklahoma

  • Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986
    • 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #20 most common destination from Oklahoma
  • Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397
    • #16 most common destination from Indiana
Canva

#27. Arkansas

  • Moved from Arkansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,056
    • 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #15 most common destination from Arkansas
  • Moved from Indiana to Arkansas in 2019: 438
    • #36 most common destination from Indiana
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#26. South Carolina

  • Moved from South Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 1,312
    • 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #17 most common destination from South Carolina
  • Moved from Indiana to South Carolina in 2019: 1,596
    • #23 most common destination from Indiana
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kansas

  • Moved from Kansas to Indiana in 2019: 1,349
    • 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #13 most common destination from Kansas
  • Moved from Indiana to Kansas in 2019: 1,609
    • #22 most common destination from Indiana
Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#24. New Jersey

  • Moved from New Jersey to Indiana in 2019: 1,391
    • 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #23 most common destination from New Jersey
  • Moved from Indiana to New Jersey in 2019: 664
    • #29 most common destination from Indiana
M Floyd // Flickr

#23. Alabama

  • Moved from Alabama to Indiana in 2019: 1,481
    • 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #18 most common destination from Alabama
  • Moved from Indiana to Alabama in 2019: 3,451
    • #11 most common destination from Indiana
Canva

#22. Minnesota

  • Moved from Minnesota to Indiana in 2019: 1,599
    • 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #18 most common destination from Minnesota
  • Moved from Indiana to Minnesota in 2019: 2,085
    • #20 most common destination from Indiana
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Iowa

  • Moved from Iowa to Indiana in 2019: 1,744
    • 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #13 most common destination from Iowa
  • Moved from Indiana to Iowa in 2019: 836
    • #26 most common destination from Indiana
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wisconsin

  • Moved from Wisconsin to Indiana in 2019: 1,962
    • 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #14 most common destination from Wisconsin
  • Moved from Indiana to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,951
    • #21 most common destination from Indiana
randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Nevada

  • Moved from Nevada to Indiana in 2019: 2,016
    • 1.3% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #17 most common destination from Nevada
  • Moved from Indiana to Nevada in 2019: 594
    • #31 most common destination from Indiana
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#18. Colorado

  • Moved from Colorado to Indiana in 2019: 2,050
    • 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #31 most common destination from Colorado
  • Moved from Indiana to Colorado in 2019: 3,114
    • #13 most common destination from Indiana
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#17. Virginia

  • Moved from Virginia to Indiana in 2019: 2,096
    • 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #28 most common destination from Virginia
  • Moved from Indiana to Virginia in 2019: 2,413
    • #15 most common destination from Indiana
Canva

#16. Georgia

  • Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117
    • 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #24 most common destination from Georgia
  • Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020
    • #14 most common destination from Indiana
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#15. Connecticut

  • Moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2019: 2,165
    • 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #16 most common destination from Connecticut
  • Moved from Indiana to Connecticut in 2019: 309
    • #40 most common destination from Indiana
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#14. Washington

  • Moved from Washington to Indiana in 2019: 2,186
    • 1.4% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #24 most common destination from Washington
  • Moved from Indiana to Washington in 2019: 2,244
    • #19 most common destination from Indiana
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#13. Missouri

  • Moved from Missouri to Indiana in 2019: 2,373
    • 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #17 most common destination from Missouri
  • Moved from Indiana to Missouri in 2019: 5,811
    • #7 most common destination from Indiana
Imilious // Wikicommons

#12. Tennessee

  • Moved from Tennessee to Indiana in 2019: 3,169
    • 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #17 most common destination from Tennessee
  • Moved from Indiana to Tennessee in 2019: 5,630
    • #9 most common destination from Indiana
DPPed// Wikimedia

#11. Arizona

  • Moved from Arizona to Indiana in 2019: 4,067
    • 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #13 most common destination from Arizona
  • Moved from Indiana to Arizona in 2019: 3,156
    • #12 most common destination from Indiana
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

  • Moved from New York to Indiana in 2019: 4,199
    • 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #21 most common destination from New York
  • Moved from Indiana to New York in 2019: 1,470
    • #24 most common destination from Indiana
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

  • Moved from North Carolina to Indiana in 2019: 5,054
    • 3.3% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #12 most common destination from North Carolina
  • Moved from Indiana to North Carolina in 2019: 5,646
    • #8 most common destination from Indiana
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Pennsylvania

  • Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331
    • 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #15 most common destination from Pennsylvania
  • Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276
    • #17 most common destination from Indiana
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas

  • Moved from Texas to Indiana in 2019: 7,095
    • 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #23 most common destination from Texas
  • Moved from Indiana to Texas in 2019: 6,244
    • #6 most common destination from Indiana
Paul.h // Wikimedia

#6. California

  • Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255
    • 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #26 most common destination from California
  • Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923
    • #10 most common destination from Indiana
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#5. Michigan

  • Moved from Michigan to Indiana in 2019: 8,509
    • 5.6% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #5 most common destination from Michigan
  • Moved from Indiana to Michigan in 2019: 11,026
    • #5 most common destination from Indiana
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Florida

  • Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926
    • 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #15 most common destination from Florida
  • Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175
    • #1 most common destination from Indiana
Canva

#3. Ohio

  • Moved from Ohio to Indiana in 2019: 12,038
    • 7.9% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #5 most common destination from Ohio
  • Moved from Indiana to Ohio in 2019: 12,714
    • #3 most common destination from Indiana
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#2. Kentucky

  • Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483
    • 8.2% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #2 most common destination from Kentucky
  • Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424
    • #4 most common destination from Indiana
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#1. Illinois

  • Moved from Illinois to Indiana in 2019: 36,328
    • 24.0% of new residents that moved from another state
    • #1 most common destination from Illinois
  • Moved from Indiana to Illinois in 2019: 17,156
    • #2 most common destination from Indiana

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

EXPLAINER: Here is why crowd surges can kill people

NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd deaths at a Houston music festival added even more names to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Tragedies like the one Friday night at the Astroworld Music Festival have been happening for a long time. In 1979, 11 people died in a scramble to enter a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Illinois rental program to reopen early December

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced Saturday that it will reopen the Illinois Rental Payment Program on Monday, Dec. 6 instead of Monday, Nov. 8. They say the delay comes from a vendor needing additional time to ensure its application platform is functioning properly. “While this delays the date we’ll […]
ILLINOIS STATE
