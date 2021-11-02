CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Greenland says it will join Paris Agreement

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Greenland’s government said on Tuesday it has taken a first step toward joining the Paris Agreement on climate and aims to develop the Arctic island’s vast hydro power potential. The semi-sovereign territory in...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

COP26: Paris Agreement extended to include Isle of Man after UK talks

The Isle of Man has shown it will "play its part on the world stage" by joining global efforts to limit temperature rises to 1.5C, the government's climate change lead has said. An extension of the 2015 Paris Agreement to include the Crown Dependencies was announced at COP26. The island...
ENVIRONMENT
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Threatens Paris Climate Agreement: Swedish Financial Regulator

Sweden’s financial supervisory authority, Finansinspektionen, has called for a ban on crypto mining, calling cryptocurrencies a threat to the climate. Cryptocurrency mining requires immense amounts of electricity, and as a result, some crypto miners have pivoted to renewable energy sources amid growing criticism. Crucially, however, that poses an additional problem for Sweden.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Russia says Denmark detains its research vessel

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Danish authorities have detained a Russian research vessel and seized the ship’s documents, Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen said on Thursday. Russian RIA news agency reported that 61 people were on board of the vessel, citing the embassy. The embassy said the vessel, Akademik Ioffe of the Shirshov...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
NBC Philadelphia

COP26 Climate Summit Continues After Landmark Deal to Ditch Coal

The coverage on this live blog is now over. Talks continued in Glasgow, U.K., on Thursday at the highly anticipated COP26 climate summit. Delegates were asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in carbon emissions, all in an effort to limit global temperature rises.
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

What is the Paris Agreement on climate change and why is it important?

The Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 by almost every global nation, with the aim of tackling climate change and limiting its negative consequences. It was drawn up at the United Nations’ 21st climate summit Cop21, which took place in the French capital. Every signatory country has committed to policy...
ENVIRONMENT
Metro International

China applies to join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has applied to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) on Monday, the commerce ministry said. China said the agreement will help China’s cooperation with member countries in the digital economy. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Reuters#The Paris Agreement#Danish
world-nuclear-news.org

G20 leaders reaffirm commitment to Paris Agreement

The leaders of the G20, who met in Rome on 30-31 October, said they are committed to tackling the "critical and urgent threat" of climate change and to work collectively to achieve a successful COP26 climate change conference, which is now under way in Glasgow. They reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change and vowed to cooperate to reach net-zero emissions by around 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Boris Johnson warns Paris Agreement will crumble without Cop26 success

Boris Johnson has issued a stark warning that failure at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow will mean the whole effort to curb emissions will have foundered. On the eve of the gathering in Scotland, the Prime Minister said the goal of the Paris agreement six years ago of keeping global warming down to 1.5C depended on developed nations contributing more.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

How far away are we from meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement?

The Cop26 global climate summit finally gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday 31 October, a gathering billed by Boris Johnson as amounting to nothing less than a “turning point for the world”.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run.Its name refers to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a pact signed by...
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Close 3,000 coal units by 2030 to keep Paris Agreement goals

According to research by climate think tank TransitionZero, the world will need to shut down almost 3,000 coal units by the end of the decade if it is to have any chance of retaining temperature rises to within 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The report was published just days ahead of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
wtvbam.com

AIIB to fully align with Paris Agreement climate goals by mid-2023

LONDON (Reuters) – The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said on Tuesday it planned to fully align its operations with the Paris Agreement climate goals by July 1, 2023. The bank said it currently expects to approve $50 billion in climate finance-related projects by 2030, a four-fold increase in annual climate finance commitments since it started publically reporting the number in 2019.
ENVIRONMENT
Great Lakes Now

Water Groups Lauded a Side Agreement at the Paris Climate Conference. Then It Languished.

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A look at the state of play at the climate talks in Glasgow

As this year's U.N. climate talks go into their second week, negotiations on key topics are inching forward. Boosted by a few high-profile announcements at the start of the meeting, delegates are upbeat about the prospects for tangible progress in the fight against global warming.Laurent Fabius the former French foreign minister who helped forge the Paris climate accord, said the general atmosphere had improved since the talks began Oct. 31 and "most negotiators want an agreement.” But negotiators were still struggling late Saturday to put together a series of draft decisions for government ministers to finalize during the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Brexit fishing row – live: Stalemate continues as Frost and French minister set out ‘difficulties’ in Paris

Talks between the UK and France on post-Brexitfishing rights have ended in stalemate with both sides setting out a “range of difficulties” in Paris today.“Lord Frost and Europe minister Clement Beaune met in Paris this morning,” a government spokesperson said. “As foreshadowed, they discussed the range of difficulties arising from the application of the agreements between the UK and the EU. Both sides set out their positions and concerns.”The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters. Though...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy