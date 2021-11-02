Greenland says it will join Paris Agreement

The Cop26 global climate summit finally gets underway in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday 31 October, a gathering billed by Boris Johnson as amounting to nothing less than a “turning point for the world”.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run.Its name refers to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a pact signed by...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO