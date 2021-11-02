CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) -Sabah Fakhri, a Syrian singer known across the Arab world for performing traditional music from Aleppo in concerts that could go on for hours, died on Tuesday. He was 88. The son of a sheikh, Fakhri...

KEYT

Arab world’s legendary singer, Sabah Fakhri, dies at 88

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s government says Sabah Fakhri, one of the Arab world’s most famous singers, has died at the age of 88. It was not immediately clear what caused his passing, which was announced on Tuesday. Fakhri has entertained generations with traditional Arabic songs and preserved extinct forms of Arabic and Syrian music. He was born Sabah Abu Qaws in the Syrian city of Aleppo in 1933 and got his stage name as an adolescent performer. He soon rose to fame to become one of the Arab world’s legendary tenors and one of its exceptionally charismatic entertainers.
WORLD
Washington Post

Sabah Fakhri, Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music, dies at 88

BEIRUT — Sabah Fakhri, a commanding Syrian tenor who helped preserve classical Arabic music with marathon-length concerts around the world, including one 10-hour performance without break in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1968 that earned him a Guinness World Record entry, died Nov. 2 in Damascus. He was 88. Syrian state media...
WORLD
BBC

Igor Kirillov: TV man known as the face of the USSR dies at 89

Igor Kirillov - the man known as the face and voice of the USSR for three decades - has died in Russia aged 89. Kirillov was Soviet TV's chief newsreader and announcer. With his trademark delivery - unhurried and calm - he informed viewers of the first sputnik in space, and delivered the communiqués of the Communist Party.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Sabah Fakhri
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Breaks Down in Tears Amid Intense Confrontation With Biniyam in Kenya

Ariela and Biniyam reunited after months apart on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and it wasn't the happy reunion either of them wanted. After intense fighting while Ariela was in New Jersey so that their son, Avi, could get hernia surgery while Biniyam stayed behind in Ethiopia -- and Ariela accusing Biniyam of partying with other women and bringing strangers to their house while turning off his phone -- the two met up in Kenya for a tense showdown.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
wtvbam.com

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

LONDON (Reuters) – One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced. Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro”. “We are...
MUSIC
WXYZ

Popular Brazilian singer dies in plane crash

Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonça and four others died in a plane crash Friday. According to USA Today, the plane crashed north of Rio de Janeiro. An investigation is underway to determine what led to the crash. Earlier in the day, Mendonça had posted a video on Instagram. It showed her...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
Entertainment
World
Music
Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt – Iraq military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt. A statement from the Iraqi military said the attack targeted Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s...
MIDDLE EAST
Armed men seize Congo villages near Uganda, Rwanda border

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Gunmen seized at least two villages overnight in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the border with Uganda and Rwanda, a local official and an activist group said on Monday. Lieutenant-Colonel Muhindo Luanzo, assistant to the administrator of Rutshuru territory, blamed fighters...
AFRICA
The Associated Press

Now largely vaccinated, Cubans prepare to welcome visitors

HAVANA (AP) — Crafts vendors are returning to the streets, transport between provinces is gradually returning to normal and crowds once again line the seafront Malecon boulevard as night falls over the Cuban capital. The characteristic bustle of the Caribbean nation is gradually rebounding after 20 months of pandemic restrictions,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
