Pedestrian hit and killed while attempting to cross I-15

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Nevada Highway patrol says a man was struck and killed while attempting to cross I-15 on Monday night.

According to NHP, the man was crossing the southbound lanes at Sahara from west to east and was hit in the HOV lanes. He was then thrown into another lane, where he was hit again.

No one else was hurt. The man’s identity has not yet been released. Several lanes on 15 South had to be shut down while NHP conducted their investigation