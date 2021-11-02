LIVE BLOG: Election in Central Texas Nov. 2, 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texans have a number of local bonds and propositions to consider on Tuesday’s election day, as well as constitutional amendments to approve.

Election resources

6:47 p.m.

Election Day turnout has surpassed early voting turnout in Williamson County, the county reports. As of 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, 22,990 votes were counted. During early voting, 22,910 were cast.

6:30 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m., some Georgetown voters at the Williamson County Inner Loop Annex poll location told KXAN they went to another polling spot because of the hour-long wait there.

Voting location in Georgetown at the Williamson County Inner Loop Annex (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Voting location in Georgetown at the Williamson County Inner Loop Annex (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Voting location in Georgetown at the Williamson County Inner Loop Annex (KXAN Photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

Around 5:40 p.m., more than 67,000 people had voted in person in Travis County on Election Day, according to the Travis County Clerk.

4:07 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, over 53,000 people have voted in person on Election Day, the Travis County Clerk’s Office reports.

The office says 95,230 people voted in person during early voting, and 5,637 people voted by mail: a total of 100,632 early votes.

3:20 p.m.

Poll workers at Austin Oaks Church say the line of voters has been steady all day. Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir tweeted a little after 2 p.m. that more than 40,000 people had voted on Tuesday in person so far.

In Williamson County so far, a little less than 14,000 voters have showed up in person on Tuesday .

Line for voting on Nov. 2, 2021 at Austin Oaks Church in southwest Austin (KXAN Photo/Billy Gates)

Line for voting on Nov. 2, 2021 at Austin Oaks Church in southwest Austin (KXAN Photo/Billy Gates)

12:45 p.m.

Several Williamson County polling locations were “running low” on ballots, officials confirmed with KXAN. Elections officials said staff members were getting more ballots out to those sites, and that regular voting activity should continue. One voter emailed KXAN advising the Brushy Creek Recreation Center had run out of ballots, but county officials said that wasn’t the case and that particular voting location has been restocked.

Wait times for all Williamson County voting locations , with the exception of Rouse High School in Leander, are under 20 minutes. The wait times at Rouse, listed at more than 46 minutes, haven’t been updated in more than 90 minutes on the county’s map.

10 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., there aren’t very many lines at all outside polling places around Austin. The wait time map shows three places, all in north Austin, that have wait times between 21-50 minutes. All of the other 137 voting locations in the county have a wait time of under 15 minutes.

There aren’t lines at most of Travis County’s voting locations. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

7 a.m.

Election day polls have opened. As of Friday, less than 12% of registered voters had cast their ballots. You have until 7 p.m. to get in line at a polling location to vote.

Visit your local county elections website to get more details on what’s on the ballot and to check on wait times at polling locations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.