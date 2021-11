Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really broke fans' hearts all over again with the saddest Tanjiro Kamado yet in Season 2's newest episode! The second season of the highly anticipated anime return is now running full steam ahead with Tanjiro, Rengoku, and the others now in the clutches of the Mugen Train. After boarding in the previous episode, it was soon revealed just how much danger they were all in as they all fell asleep as the episode came to an end. But the true danger from this trap comes from what happens to those who are sleeping.

